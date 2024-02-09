Netflix suffers bruising Disney Plus defeat in fight for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour streaming rights

Disney Plus might be losing the overall streaming battle to Netflix, but it has landed a telling blow on its fierce rival with the exclusive rights for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.
Yesterday (February 8), we reported that Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will exclusively stream on Disney Plus. The streaming titan will bring the concert film to people's homes on March 15, 2024, and it'll include bonus content in the form of five songs that Swifties didn't see when the film was initially released on paid video-on-demand (PVOD) services in late 2023.
Now, it's emerged that, according to a new report from Puck News (and picked up by Variety), two of the world's best streaming services went head-to-head to secure streaming rights for the movie version of the pop megastar's billion-dollar-making concert. Unsurprisingly, the bidding was highly competitive, but Netflix ended up losing out to Disney's service, which gazumped its foe with a supposed $75 million offer.
Disney Plus is also believed to have faced competition from Universal Pictures, the studio that handled The Eras Tour's PVOD distribution on platforms such as Prime Video and Google Play. Disney and Swift's representatives declined to comment on the live concert movie's rumored price when approached by Variety.
A streaming victory after a tough period
Taylor Swift is one of the world's most popular and successful music artists of the 21st Century. So, the opportunity for any of the eight most notable streamers to land the exclusive rights to her most recent money-spilling live tour is one not to be passed up.
Disney, then, will be delighted to secure the rights to beam The Eras Tour on TVs worldwide, especially at Netflix's expense. Despite being the home to franchise heavy hitters in Marvel and Star Wars, Disney Plus has struggled to rein in its biggest rival on the streaming landscape. Indeed, Disney Plus just revealed it lost one million users between September 2023 and December 2023. Meanwhile, Netflix recently announced it had surpassed 260 million subscribers – a figure more than double the size of Disney Plus' subscriber list.
Considering the above, any streaming triumph, no matter how big or small, is something worth celebrating for Disney. It may be languishing in Netflix's wake when it comes to the size of its userbase, but snatching The Eras Tour from under its competitor's nose – even to the tune of $75 million – is undoubtedly a fillip for CEO Bob Iger and his fellow executives. Get ready to become the latest Swiftie, then, when The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) lands on the service – and, most likely, our best Disney Plus movies list.
You might also like
- Read up on all of the new Disney Plus movies to launch on the platform recently
- Marvel has debuted 3 new MCU timelines on Disney Plus, and I couldn't be happier
- Leaked Daredevil: Born Again footage has Marvel fans fearing for the fate of an beloved character
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
Most Popular
By Steve Clark
By Axel Metz