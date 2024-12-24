This Sling TV bundle deal is the cheapest way to get an ad-free Max subscription for life

You can save $5 a month on your Max subscription through Sling TV

The bundle is available for new and existing customers

In addition to Max content, you'll access more than 40 live channels and thousands of on-demand movies and shows

Fancy saving some money on your subscription services this Christmas? Of course you do! This new deal will help you save big on HBO's streaming service Max by subscribing through Sling TV's discounted bundle that gets you $5 off your monthly streaming bill.

If you sign up to Max through the bundle and are a new or current Sling TV customer, through either its Sling Blue or Sling Blue and Orange plans, you can receive $5 off the combined price every month through Sling TV for life!

Sling TV Blue and Max subscription: was $67.98 per month now $59.97 at Sling

This 11% discount gets you a subscription to Sling TV's Blue plan (it's also available for Sling TV's Blue and Orange plan) and Max's ad-free tier for just $59.97 a month, saving you roughly $5 off the usual cost. This brings down the cost of Max's ad-free plan from $16.99 to just $11.99 a month, representing one of the best 30% savings we've seen for the service's premium tier.

What can you get on the Max and Sling TV bundle?

This saving is only available with a subscription to Max through Sling TV when paired with an eligible Sling base package. If you already have a Sling account and an appropriate base package, you can add Max through Sling and get the $5 monthly discount.

Already have a Max subscription and want the $5 discount? Fear not, just cancel that membership and subscribe to Max through Sling in order to get the $5 saving. You will receive the bundle discount for as long as you have a subscription to Max through Sling, so you can save $5 every month for life if you wish!

As well as having access to the best Max shows and movies like The Penguin and The Suicide Squad, subscribing to Max through Sling lets you have access to so much more content. In addition to the Max app, where you can stream iconic series like Friends, and shows from TLC, HGTV and Magnolia Network, you will also access more than 40 live Channels, thousands of on-demand movies and shows thanks to Sling's Blue plan.