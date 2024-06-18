Act fast, it's the last week to sign up to Max and get a free trial

House of the Dragon is one of the biggest titles to hit streaming in the last week – and clearly one of Max's most important tentpoles. Celebrating the return of the Game of Thrones prequel for its second season, formerly HBO Max, the service saw the reprise of its elusive 7-day Max free trial – but the offer isn't live for much longer.

Having ditched its free trial period not long after the service's launch back in 2020, it would only take dragon wielding monarchs to conjure up the return of the Max deal.

Allowing new subscribers the opportunity to trial the service for a whole week, you can stream the first couple of episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 before paying a thing.

Recent additions also include Dune: Part Two, season 3 of Hacks, and Am I Ok?, the comedy-drama starring Dakota Johnson. The likes of Batman spin-off The Penguin is expected later this year, while the long-anticipated third season of Euphoria is said to be arriving in 2025.

With the return of the 7-day free Max trial only around until June 23 when the second episode of House of the Dragon will air, this week is your last chance to sign up and sample some of the Warner Bros. Discovery's library of on-demand content.

Max deal in full:

Max: get a 7-day free trial for a limited time

The doors to the House of the Dragon are reopening this month – what better time than now to see the return of the Max free trial after it's laid dormant for years?! Eligible for new customers only, experience entertainment to the max for free for a whole week and watch boxsets of The Last of Us and Game of Thrones, as well as new movies like Dune and The Iron Claw. Expires June 23.

What can I watch with the Max deal?

It's all well and good talking about forthcoming titles on Max. But when you consider the fact this free trial period offers just one week of access, it probably makes sense to talk about everything you can stream right now on the platform. And with a tagline like 'The One to Watch', Max really does promise to have every kind of entertainment you could want.

Blockbuster movies like The Iron Claw, Wonka, and Barbie are right here, as well as classics like all the Batman movies and other DC titles.

Of course, it also has the full boxset of Succession, Friends, and golden oldies like The Sopranos, and The Wire.

And let's not forget, with last year's merger with Discovery, Max's catalog expanded to include its roster of factual programming focusing on home improvement shows and more.