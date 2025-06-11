From Disney+ to Sky, these are the 5 best UK streaming deals I recommend for June 2025, including one with a 60% saving

The best streaming services are always trying to attract new subscribers, and they do that in two ways: by making headline-grabbing shows people will sign up to see, and by offering tempting deals to cut the cost of subscribing. And this month are are five particularly good deals on UK streaming services, including Prime Video, DAZN, Now, Sky and Disney+.

Of all the deals, I think the best one is Disney+: it's slashed the cost of its Standard with Ads plan to just £1.99 for the next four months, and the deal is available to returning customers as well as new ones. So if you haven't had the opportunity to binge-watch Andor or enjoy the hilarious Extraordinary yet, they're an absolute bargain this month.

That's not the only good streaming deal, though. We've got a good price on a good Sky bundle, savings on Now packages, a good discount on DAZN and a really tempting student deal on Prime Video too.

Disney+ Standard with Ads: was £4.99 now £1.99 at Disney+ This deal runs from 11 June to 30 June, and it's available to new and returning customers alike: if you sign up for Standard with Ads it's just £1.99 per month for the next four months instead of £4.99 per month. That's a tiny amount of money for an enormous amount of entertainment, and Disney's ads aren't as annoying or as frequent as some other streamers.

Sky Essential TV: £15 at Sky If you're looking for a good TV bundle that also includes Netflix, Sky Essential TV is a good deal at £15 per month on a 24-month contract. That gives you 90 free-to-air channels, Sky Atlantic, Netflix (with ads) and Discovery+. We're big fans of Sky Atlantic in particular: it's where shows from the likes of HBO, Showtime and Sky Originals are streamed.

Now Cinema and Entertainment Saver Bundle: was £19.98 now £13.99 at NOW Now is running several deals right now, with the cheapest Entertainment Saver down to just £6.99 per month for six months. But the sweet spot is the Cinema and Entertainment Saver Bundle, which gives you six months at £13.99 per month instead of the usual £19.98 per month. As ever with Now that's for the standard 720p service; for 1080p, surround sound and ad-free viewing you'll also need a Boost package.

DAZN Monthly Saver: was £14.99 now £9.99 at DAZN Here's a sweet deal on a world of sports: DAZN's annual plan is £175 cheaper thanks to a discount on the Pay Monthly option, which is now just £9.99 per month instead of the usual £14.99. That gives you all of DAZN's boxing coverage as well as the FIFA Club World Cup premium for a sensational sporting summer.

Amazon Prime (including Prime Video): was £8.99 now £4.99 at Amazon This one isn't just for Prime Video: it's a discount on the full Prime membership that includes Prime Video as well as other Amazon goodies. The deal is courtesy of Microsoft and is for new users who are students aged 18 to 22, and it gives you a six-month trial and then half-price Prime membership for £4.49 a month instead of the usual £8.99.

Why these streaming deals are worth diving into

These are all very different streaming services, but they all have one thing in common: you're getting a lot of great stuff to watch without having to spend big piles of cash. And if the British weather is going to do what it usually does, there'll be plenty of rainy days where some good old-fashioned escapism is just the ticket.

If you're not sure which of these streaming services is the best fit for you, I'd say DAZN is the best for sports fans; Sky is particularly good for quality drama, including the ludicrous and hugely entertaining Gangs of London; and Now is a good option for Sky shows when you don't want to sign up for a long contract.

In addition to its movies Disney+ is really good for Star Wars and related shows such as the unmissable Andor (and one of my favourites, The Bear, is coming back within weeks: that's worth subscribing for even if the streamer didn't stream a single other show); and Prime Video is great if you're fans of ridiculously large, superpowered and/or scowling heroes, as it's home to the wonderfully daft Reacher, the hilariously shocking The Boys and the brooding Bosch among many more hugely entertaining Prime Video shows.