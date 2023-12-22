West Ham vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Watch a West Ham vs Man Utd live stream

You can watch West Ham vs Man Utd on USA Network in the US. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch West Ham vs Man Utd just below.

West Ham vs Man Utd preview

If Man Utd are to enjoy some Christmas cheer this year, they desperately need to beat West Ham this weekend.

Fans of the Red Devils have had little reason to get off their seats in the first half of the season. As well as suffering an ignominious early exit from the Champions League, Man Utd are off the pace in the Premier League: they trail the top four by six points and first-placed Arsenal by 11.

Despite their struggles so far, Erik ten Hag's team are still in the mix for Champions League qualification. But Man Utd need to improve their attacking output, having failed to score in four of their five matches so far this month.

At least Bruno Fernandes is available again after suspension. Most of Utd's attacking play will run through the Portuguese, who will look to feed Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho ahead of him.

Their hosts, West Ham, were thumped 5-1 by Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. That was not their finest hour, but David Moyes' side contains plenty of quality these days, with the creative duo Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus set to flank Jarrod Bowen up front.

James Ward-Prowse's outstanding delivery means West Ham will also carry a threat from set-pieces. Man Utd will have to stand up to that challenge if they are to get away from London with a positive result.

Follow our guide to get a West Ham vs Man Utd live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch West Ham vs Man Utd: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch West Ham vs Man Utd exclusively on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for EPL soccer this season. Peacock TV live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures – like West Ham vs Man Utd – are shown on USA Network or NBC instead. How to watch West Ham vs Man Utd without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is from $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is Fubo. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling or Fubo and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below. Try ExpressVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch West Ham vs Man Utd from outside your country

We've set out below how you can live stream West Ham vs Man Utd in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking, best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch secure West Ham vs Man Utd live streams from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch West Ham vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

TNT Sports will show the West Ham vs Man Utd live stream this weekend. You can watch TNT Sports by adding it to BT TV, Sky TV, Virgin Media or EE TV package. Alternatively, a more flexible option is to get it on a rolling monthly basis for £29.99 per month with Discovery+ Premium that includes all of the TNT Sports channels, along with Eurosport, Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. It also features Champions League, Serie A and Europa League football, UFC, Premiership Rugby and the European Rugby Champions Cup, international cricket, MotoGP, Major League Baseball, and plenty more. The Discovery+ app will let subscribers watch the Champions League on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to get a West Ham vs Man Utd live stream: watch soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a West Ham vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Fubo Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. Use a VPN to watch West Ham vs Man Utd on FuboTV while abroad. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch West Ham vs Man Utd in Australia

In Australia, West Ham vs Man Utd is being shown on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs to watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch a West Ham vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch West Ham vs Man Utd on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.30am NZDT first thing on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Use a VPN when traveling abroad.

How to watch a West Ham vs Man Utd stream in India