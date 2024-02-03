Wales vs Scotland live: how to watch Six Nations game, TV streams, kickoff time, team news

The Six Nations continues this afternoon with a clash between Wales and Scotland.

It's been 22 years since Scotland beat Wales in Cardiff, and they've yet to do it under Warren Gatland. However, they have a golden opportunity to put both hoodoos to bed on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend's men are up against a Welsh outfit that is rebuilding from the ground up, so if they're serious about taking home the silverware, only a convincing win will suffice.

Louis Rees-Zammit pulling out of the Six Nations in order to pursue a career in the NFL on the day of the squad announcement sums up Gatland's task.

Wales may have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup, but they lost to the first decent team they faced, and a who's who of greats, including Alun-Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar, are no longer on the scene.

HOW TO WATCH THE FREE WALES VS SCOTLAND LIVE STREAM ON BBC iPLAYER

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK stream: BBC iPlayer (FREE) US stream: Peacock TV AUS stream: Stan Sport

What time is kickoff?

Wales vs Scotland kickoff is on Saturday, February 3, at 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT. In Australia, that's 3.45am AEDT on Sunday, February 4.

Wales vs Scotland team news and venue

The game will be played at the 73,931-seater Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Wales team: C Winnett; J Adams, O Watkin, N Tompkins, R Dyer; S Costelow, G Davies; C Domachowski, R Elias, L Brown, D Jenkins (c), A Beard, J Botham, T Reffell, A Wainwright. Substitutes: E Dee, K Mathias, K Assiratti, T Williams, A Mann, T Williams, I Lloyd, M Grady.

Scotland team: K Rowe; K Steyn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell, B White; P Schoeman, G Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, S Cummings, L Crosbie, J Ritchie, M Fagerson Substitutes: E Ashman, A Hepburn, E Millar-Mills, S Skinner, J Dempsey, G Horne, B Healy, C Redpath.