Wales vs Scotland live: how to watch Six Nations game, TV streams, kickoff time, team news
Wales have home advantage, but they're there for the taking
The Six Nations continues this afternoon with a clash between Wales and Scotland.
It's been 22 years since Scotland beat Wales in Cardiff, and they've yet to do it under Warren Gatland. However, they have a golden opportunity to put both hoodoos to bed on Saturday.
Gregor Townsend's men are up against a Welsh outfit that is rebuilding from the ground up, so if they're serious about taking home the silverware, only a convincing win will suffice.
Louis Rees-Zammit pulling out of the Six Nations in order to pursue a career in the NFL on the day of the squad announcement sums up Gatland's task.
Wales may have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup, but they lost to the first decent team they faced, and a who's who of greats, including Alun-Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar, are no longer on the scene.
HOW TO WATCH THE FREE WALES VS SCOTLAND LIVE STREAM ON BBC iPLAYER
|UK stream: BBC iPlayer (FREE)
|US stream: Peacock TV
|AUS stream: Stan Sport
What time is kickoff?
Wales vs Scotland kickoff is on Saturday, February 3, at 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT. In Australia, that's 3.45am AEDT on Sunday, February 4.
Wales vs Scotland team news and venue
The game will be played at the 73,931-seater Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
Wales team: C Winnett; J Adams, O Watkin, N Tompkins, R Dyer; S Costelow, G Davies; C Domachowski, R Elias, L Brown, D Jenkins (c), A Beard, J Botham, T Reffell, A Wainwright. Substitutes: E Dee, K Mathias, K Assiratti, T Williams, A Mann, T Williams, I Lloyd, M Grady.
Scotland team: K Rowe; K Steyn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell, B White; P Schoeman, G Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, S Cummings, L Crosbie, J Ritchie, M Fagerson Substitutes: E Ashman, A Hepburn, E Millar-Mills, S Skinner, J Dempsey, G Horne, B Healy, C Redpath.
