USA vs Japan Women live stream: how to watch SheBelieves Cup 2025 online, TV channel, kick-off time

The USA vs Japan live stream is the standout tie in the SheBelieves Cup 2025 as the two highest-ranked teams in the competition meet. It should be a really competitive match that will decide who wins this tournament.

Both sides go into the final game having won all their previous fixtures, so they're tied on points. It's Japan who sit top of the table on goal difference, meaning a draw will be good enough for them to take home the trophy, so only a win for the USWNT will seem them crowned champions again. They will be cheered on by a passionate crowd at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Japan's Mina Tanaka is the top scorer at the SheBelieves Cup 2025, having netted four times so far. Teammate and Chelsea player Maika Hamano has scored twice. Their finishing could be crucial in deciding the outcome of both this match and the entire competition. Team USA head coach Emma Hayes is not used to seeing her team lose. She will be determined to use the stars at her disposal, such as Ally Sentnor and Catarina Macario, to guide her squad to victory once again.

Ready to watch women's soccer? Here's how to watch USA vs Japan Women live streams wherever you are. Plus, make sure don't miss any of the action by know how to watch the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.

USA vs Japan Women Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Wednesday, February 26

Start time: 8.30pm ET / 3.30am GMT Best live streams Max / Peacock (US)

Paramount Plus (AUS)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch USA vs Japan live streams in the US

USA vs Japan will be broadcast live on TBS with English commentary and Universo with Spanish commentary in the US.

Fans can stream TBS via cable-alternative services like Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. Of those, our favorite is Sling, and you can currently get 50% off your first month. You'll need Sling Blue to get TBS.

You can also stream USA vs Japan on Max in English, and on Peacock in Spanish.

Max plans start at $9.99 and you can sign up via the Amazon Prime Max channel.

Peacock prices start at $7.99 a month.

Can you watch USA vs Japan live streams in the UK?

The SheBelieves Cup, including USA vs Japan, is not available to watch in the UK.

The Lionesses have previously won this tournament but are in Women's Nations League action this time around. Consequently, the SheBelieves Cup, including, USA vs Japan, is not being show in the UK and the BBC, who aired games for free last time around, are not offering any coverage.

How to watch USA vs Japan live streams in Australia

The USA vs Japan Women live stream is available to watch on Paramount Plus in Australia.

The Matildas made their debut in this competition this year, and aren't in contention for the win, but play their final game against Colombia on Wednesday at 7.30pm ET / 12.30am GMT / 11.30am AEDT (Thurs).

That game and USA vs Japan are both available to watch on Paramount Plus Down Under. Prices start at $6.99 per month for the Basic package.

Can I watch the USA vs Japan on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all SheBelieves Cup key moments on the official social media channels of some of the teams. For instance, the USWNT are @USWNT on Twitter/X, @USWNT on Instagram and US Soccer on YouTube.