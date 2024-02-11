Super Bowl 2024 live stream: Chiefs vs 49ers for FREE
Will it be repeat or revenge in Las Vegas?
Looking for a free Chiefs vs 49ers live stream for the Super Bowl 2024? You're in luck. It's Super Bowl kickoff time and we've got a choice of free live streams for you just below.
Follow our guide on watching Super Bowl 2024 right now and you can pick up your choice of Super Bowl live stream from anywhere. Use a VPN to watch any Super Bowl live stream from anywhere.
FREE Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl 2024 live streams
Let's cut to the chase. Here are the networks that have confirmed that they will have FREE Super Bowl coverage:
- Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in UK on ITVX
- Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Australia on 7Plus
- Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Germany on RTL
- Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Mexico on Azteca 7
In the UK, ITV1 has the free-to-air rights to watch the Chiefs vs 49ers in the Super Bowl 2024, with the channel's streaming service ITVX on hand if you don't have a TV.
New user? Register free for ITVX
All you need is your email address and postcode.
Outside the UK? Use a VPN to access ITVX when away from home.
In Australia, meanwhile, Channel 7 is the place to go for the free-to-air rights for Chiefs vs 49ers, so you can pick up a free Super Bowl 2024 live stream on 7Plus.
New user? Register free for 7plus
Again, aall you need is your email address and postcode.
Outside Australia? Use a VPN to access 7Plus when away from home.
Are you in Mexico and want to watch a Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl 2024 live stream totaly gratis? Great news, TV Azteca will live stream Super Bowl 58 for free on Azteca 7.
New user? Sign in free with Google or Facebook (free)
Simply sign in with your Google or Facebook account. ¡Qué bien!
Outside Mexico? Use a VPN to access Azteca 7 when away from home.
What about if you're in Germany for the big game between Chiefs vs 49ers? There's a free option there, too, as RTL has rights, so you can stream all the action on its RTL+ streaming platform.
Note that this is generally a paid-for service, but comes with a 30-day FREE trial so you'll be able to watch the Super Bowl for free in Germany and Austria.
Outside Germany? Use a VPN to tap into RTL+ when away from home.
These are all 100% free and legal Super Bowl live streams. If you're abroad when the game's on, chance are you won't be able to access the free coverage you'd receive if you were at home, in which case you can use a VPN to watch any Super Bowl live stream from anywhere.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.
