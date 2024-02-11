Super Bowl 2024 live stream: Chiefs vs 49ers for FREE

Looking for a free Chiefs vs 49ers live stream for the Super Bowl 2024? You're in luck. It's Super Bowl kickoff time and we've got a choice of free live streams for you just below.

Follow our guide on watching Super Bowl 2024 right now and you can pick up your choice of Super Bowl live stream from anywhere. Use a VPN to watch any Super Bowl live stream from anywhere.

FREE Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl 2024 live streams

Let's cut to the chase. Here are the networks that have confirmed that they will have FREE Super Bowl coverage:

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in UK on ITVX

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Australia on 7Plus

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Germany on RTL

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Mexico on Azteca 7

Are you in Mexico and want to watch a Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl 2024 live stream totaly gratis? Great news, TV Azteca will live stream Super Bowl 58 for free on Azteca 7. New user? Sign in free with Google or Facebook (free) Simply sign in with your Google or Facebook account. ¡Qué bien! Outside Mexico? Use a VPN to access Azteca 7 when away from home.

What about if you're in Germany for the big game between Chiefs vs 49ers? There's a free option there, too, as RTL has rights, so you can stream all the action on its RTL+ streaming platform. Note that this is generally a paid-for service, but comes with a 30-day FREE trial so you'll be able to watch the Super Bowl for free in Germany and Austria. Outside Germany? Use a VPN to tap into RTL+ when away from home.

These are all 100% free and legal Super Bowl live streams. If you're abroad when the game's on, chance are you won't be able to access the free coverage you'd receive if you were at home, in which case you can use a VPN to watch any Super Bowl live stream from anywhere.