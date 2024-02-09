Scotland vs France live: how to watch Six Nations game, TV streams, kickoff time

While Scotland kicked off their Six Nations campaign with a victory that felt like a defeat, France began with a defeat that felt disastrous. And so there’s a real air of mystery surrounding their meeting at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Les Bleus were the pre-tournament favourites, and despite suffering a record home hammering by Ireland in the curtain-raiser that leaves them 6th in the standings, they haven’t become a terrible team overnight.

It’s worth remembering that they had to play the majority of the game a man down after the early dismissal of Paul Willemse, though if Antoine Dupont was invaluable before, his stock has climbed further still in his absence.

Scotland have major questions to answer too, after going 27-0 up against a deeply inexperienced Wales team, only to then allow 26 points in a row in a shocking second-half display, which featured a pair of red cards and 14 penalties – in a row – and a precious bonus point.

Finn Russell was majestic with the ball, whether it was in his hands or off the tee, though the Scots look short of leadership, and it will be intriguing to see how co-captain Rory Darge gets on on his comeback.

HOW TO WATCH THE FREE SCOTLAND VS FRANCE LIVE STREAM ON BBC iPLAYER

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK stream: BBC iPlayer (FREE) US stream: Peacock TV AUS stream: Stan Sport

What time is kickoff?

The Scotland vs France kickoff is on Saturday, February 10, at 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT. In Australia, that's 1.15am AEDT on Sunday, February 11.

Scotland vs France venue

Saturday's game will be played at the 67,144-seater Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. It's the biggest stadium in Scotland, though only the fifth-largest Six Nations 2024 venue.

Team news to follow.