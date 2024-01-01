How to watch Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature for free online from anywhere

How to watch Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature

Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature premieres on New Year's Day, Monday, January 1 on BBC One at 4.30pm GMT. The whole series is available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer in UK. Away from the UK this week? Use a VPN to watch Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Monday January 1 TV channel: BBC One Time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30pm ET / 8.30am PT / 2.30am AEST (Tues) FREE stream: iPlayer (UK) Use ExpressVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer when abroad

Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature preview

Sir David Attenborough returned this Autumn with a third series of his flagship documentary series, Planet Earth. Planet Earth III wowed audiences, using groundbreaking technology to reveal wonders of the planet. The show travelled from remote jungles to scorching deserts, even taking a look at the people who have devoted their lives to protecting the natural world.

This special is a compilation of sorts, titled Wonders of Nature, bringing together highlights from all eight episodes to deliver a jaw dropping hour of the show’s most awe inducing moments. The episode promises to take us on a global journey, beginning in the deserts of western Africa before moving to the waters of North America. From there, we’ll head to the Amazon rainforest, the African grasslands and freshwater environments of Botswana, eventually arriving in Raine Island after a stop off on South Africa’s Robberg Peninsula. Expect to see ostriches, sharks, leopards, seals and turtles in this incredible voyage around the world.

For those that missed the full show, or just want to experience the breathtaking nature documentary again, this is a must-see. Read on for full details on how to watch Planet Earth III for free and from anywhere.

How to watch Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature free online

How to watch Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature online for FREE

Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature airs on BBC One at 4.30pm on New Year's Day, Monday, January 1. The special episode will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer the same day and that's also where you can find the full series. It’s FREE service – however, you should be a possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home – only from anywhere.

How to watch Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature from anywhere

How to watch Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature online from abroad

For those of you who are away from home when Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature from anywhere.

Can I watch Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature in the US?

There's no news yet on Wonders of Nature airing in the US, but previous episodes of Planet Earth III are available on AMC+ and aired on BBC America. AMC+ costs $8.99 per month or $83.88 for the year, which brings the price down to more like $6.99 per month. You can kick things off with a 7-day free trial, and that includes TV shows and movies from Shudder and Sundance TV, as well as other hit shows. If you're a Sling user, you can also add AMC+ with the AMC+ package, which will set you back $7.99 a month. That's on top of either Sling Blue, Sling Orange or Sling Blue + Orange which start at $40. Of course, Brits currently traveling in the US can use a VPN to watch Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature on iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature in Canada

For those in Canada, Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature currently has no air date, but, the whole series proper is streaming on AMC+ It’s CA$6.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, and includes TV shows and movies from Shudder and Sundance TV, as well as hit shows like Mad Men and Gangs of London.



Can I watch Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature online in Australia?

There's no word on when Planet Earth III: Wonders of Nature airs in Australia, but the main show is available for FREE on catch up via 9Now Down Under with previous seasons available on Stan. Stan has a FREE 30-day trial, after which prices start at AU$10 per month. Brits traveling to Australia can use a VPN to stream the new series as you would at home.

Planet Earth III facts and figures

Planet Earth III trailer

Was there a series of Planet Earth III? The full series of Planet Earth III is available on BBC iPlayer with the episodes as follows: Episode 1 - Coasts

Episode 2 - Ocean

Episode 3 - Deserts and Grasslands

Episode 4 - Freshwater

Episode 5 - Forests

Episode 6 - Extremes

Episode 7 - Human

Episode 8 - Heroes

What are the Planet Earth III facts and figures? Total number of filming days: 1,904

Total number of shoots: 134

Total number of shoots managed remotely: 50

Total number of countries filmed in: 43 countries across six continents

Crew from 27 countries were involved with this production

What was the rarest animal in Planet Earth III? The rarest animal seen in Planet Earth III was the Morona-Santiago Harlequin Frog (Atelopus halihelos), which appeared in the eighth episode, 'Heroes'.

How old is David Attenborough? Sir David Attenborough is a British broadcaster, biologist, natural historian and author and is 97 years of age. He was born May 8, 1926 in Isleworth, London and is the brother of actor and director Richard Attenborough.