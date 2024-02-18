How to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online: live stream it for FREE
Watch People’s Choice Awards 2024 online
The People’s Choice Awards 2024 is almost here, so prepare to see what TV shows, movies and music the fans have voted for! The show air simultaneously on NBC and the E! channel in the US, but you can also stream it on Peacock. It's also airing for free on SBS on Demand in Australia –use a VPN to connect to your preferred streaming service from anywhere.
|Broadcast date: Sunday, February 18
|Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT
|Stream live online: with Peacock from $5.99 a month, or free via FuboTV ($79.99 a month after free trial) in the US
|Use ExpressVPN to stream from anywhere
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu will host the world of entertainment at Santa Monica’s Barkar Hangar on Sunday, where Hollywood royalty, small screen heroes, iconic musical acts and popular athletes will stand shoulder to shoulder waiting to hear if they’ve won in their category. Read on below, where we'll explain how to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online and from anywhere now.
Here just like everywhere else, “Barbenheimer” continues to dominate. Pink plastic colossus Barbie leads with eight nominations (10 if you include soundtrack nods for Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj, for Song of the Year and Collaboration Song of the Year), while Oppenheimer accrued only six. One of those is Movie of the Year where it faces stiff competition from Fast X, The Little Mermaid, Guardians of the Galaxy V. 3, and, of course, Barbie.
In the TV categories, Only Murders in the Building rules the roost with an impressive seven nominations. The PCAs will also honor fan-favorites from the world of music, with newer artists like Ice Spice and Jelly Roll sharing the short list with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.
See our guide below, which explains how to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online now, and from anywhere with a VPN.
How to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online FREE in the US
The People’s Choice Awards will air on NBC and Peacock.
There’s also the option to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $11.99 a month. This plan is largely ad-free and includes a live stream of your local NBC channel. Additionally, you could save an extra 10% on Premium Plus when you purchase an annual plan at $119.99 a year.
You can also watch NBC (selected markets) and E! via Sling TV. Or try FuboTV , a comprehensive cable replacement with a free 7-day trial.
Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN ...
How to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 outside your country
Out of the country for work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service, which means you won’t be able to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online while you’re traveling.
Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.
Use a VPN to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN
We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.
Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days
Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.
Can I watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online in Canada?
Sadly not. NBC and Peacock are both exclusive to the US at preset, so Canadian film, TV and music junkies will have to look elsewhere for their entertainment fix.
Currently traveling abroad? If you're not in the US right now, don't fret - just grab a good VPN and you'll be able to connect to your favorite services and stream your usual TV shows and films like you would back home.
Can I watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online in the UK?
It’s the same situation as outlined above. NBC and Peacock don’t offer their services outside of the US, and there aren’t any broadcasters that we know of who’ve purchased the rights to the star-studded awards ceremony in the UK.
Out of the country right now? If you’re away from home when the People’s Choice Awards 2024 show is being broadcast, simply download a good VPN. That way you can connect to your usual streaming services no matter where you are.
Can I watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online in Australia?
Aussies are out of luck too. NBC and it’s streaming platform Peacock aren’t available outside the States, so showbiz junkies situated Down Under won't be able to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024.
Currently away from home? If you’re traveling but want to watch People’s Choice Awards 2024 online, you can simply download a VPN to connect to the same VOD service you pay for back home.
People’s Choice Awards 2024 top categories and nominations
Film categories
The Movie of the Year
- Barbie
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- The Little Mermaid
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Action Movie of the Year
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- The Marvels
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
The Comedy Movie of the Year
- 80 for Brady
- Anyone but You
- Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Cocaine Bear
- No Hard Feelings
- Wonka
The Drama Movie of the Year
- The Color Purple
- Creed III
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Leave the World Behind
- M3GAN
- Oppenheimer
- Scream VI
The Male Movie Star of the Year
- Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
- Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Michael B. Jordan – Creed III
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 4
The Female Movie Star of the Year
- Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid
- Viola Davis – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Jenna Ortega – Scream VI
- Florence Pugh – Oppenheimer
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Julia Roberts – Leave the World Behind
- Rachel Zegler – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Television categories
The Show of the Year
- The Bear
- Grey's Anatomy
- The Last of Us
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- Vanderpump Rules
The Comedy Show of the Year
- Abbott Elementary
- And Just Like That...
- The Bear
- Never Have I Ever
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- Young Sheldon
The Drama Show of the Year
- Chicago Fire
- Ginny & Georgia
- Grey's Anatomy
- The Last of Us
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- The Morning Show
- Outer Banks
- Succession
The Bingeworthy Show of the Year
- Beef
- Citadel
- The Crown
- Jury Duty
- Love Is Blind
- The Night Agent
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Male TV Star of the Year
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki
- Samuel L. Jackson – Secret Invasion
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
The Female TV Star of the Year
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
- Ali Wong – Beef
The Host of the Year
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- Terry Crews – America's Got Talent
- Jimmy Fallon – That's My Jam
- Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud
- Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef
- Gordon Ramsay – Hell's Kitchen
- RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
- Ryan Seacrest – American Idol
Music categories
The Male Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Luke Combs
- Drake
- Jack Harlow
- Jungkook
- Post Malone
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd
The Female Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Miley Cyrus
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- Lainey Wilson
The Group/Duo of the Year
- Dan + Shay
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Jonas Brothers
- Old Dominion
- Paramore
- Stray Kids
- Tomorrow X Together
The Song of the Year
- "vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo
- "Dance the Night" – Dua Lipa
- "Fast Car" – Luke Combs
- "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
- "FukUMean" – Gunna
- "Greedy" – Tate McRae
- "Last Night" – Morgan Wallen
- "Paint the Town Red" – Doja Cat
The Album of the Year
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- For All the Dogs – Drake
- Gettin' Old – Luke Combs
- GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
- Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G
- Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny
- One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen
- Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj
The Pop Artist of the Year
- Miley Cyrus
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Billie Eilish
- Jungkook
- Tate McRae
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
The Concert Tour of the Year
- Beyoncé – Renaissance World Tour
- Coldplay – Music of the Spheres World Tour
- Luke Combs – Luke Combs World Tour
- P!nk – Summer Carnival
- Ed Sheeran – +–=÷x Tour
- Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour
- Harry Styles – Love On Tour
- Morgan Wallen – One Night at a Time World Tour
Pop Culture nominations
The Social Celebrity of the Year
- Selena Gomez
- Kylie Jenner
- Dwayne Johnson
- Kim Kardashian
- Nicki Minaj
- Britney Spears
- Taylor Swift
- Megan Thee Stallion
The Comedy Act of the Year
- Kevin Hart – Reality Check (Peacock)
- John Mulaney – Baby J (Netflix)
- Trevor Noah – Off The Record
- Chris Rock – Selective Outrage (Netflix)
- Amy Schumer – Emergency Contact (Netflix)
- Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love (HBO)
- Wanda Sykes – I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)
- Marlon Wayans – God Loves Me (Max)
The Athlete of the Year
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Simone Biles
- Stephen Curry
- Coco Gauff
- Sabrina Ionescu
- LeBron James
- Travis Kelce
- Lionel Messi
For the full list of awards categories and nominees, check out the People’s Choice Awards website here.
