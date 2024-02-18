How to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online: live stream it for FREE

Watch People’s Choice Awards 2024 online

The People’s Choice Awards 2024 is almost here, so prepare to see what TV shows, movies and music the fans have voted for! The show air simultaneously on NBC and the E! channel in the US, but you can also stream it on Peacock. It's also airing for free on SBS on Demand in Australia –use a VPN to connect to your preferred streaming service from anywhere.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu will host the world of entertainment at Santa Monica’s Barkar Hangar on Sunday, where Hollywood royalty, small screen heroes, iconic musical acts and popular athletes will stand shoulder to shoulder waiting to hear if they’ve won in their category. Read on below, where we'll explain how to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online and from anywhere now.

Here just like everywhere else, “Barbenheimer” continues to dominate. Pink plastic colossus Barbie leads with eight nominations (10 if you include soundtrack nods for Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj, for Song of the Year and Collaboration Song of the Year), while Oppenheimer accrued only six. One of those is Movie of the Year where it faces stiff competition from Fast X, The Little Mermaid, Guardians of the Galaxy V. 3, and, of course, Barbie.

In the TV categories, Only Murders in the Building rules the roost with an impressive seven nominations. The PCAs will also honor fan-favorites from the world of music, with newer artists like Ice Spice and Jelly Roll sharing the short list with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

See our guide below, which explains how to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online now, and from anywhere with a VPN.

More great TV: how to watch Happy Valley season 3

How to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online FREE in the US

The People’s Choice Awards will air on NBC and Peacock. There’s also the option to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $11.99 a month. This plan is largely ad-free and includes a live stream of your local NBC channel. Additionally, you could save an extra 10% on Premium Plus when you purchase an annual plan at $119.99 a year. You can also watch NBC (selected markets) and E! via Sling TV. Or try FuboTV , a comprehensive cable replacement with a free 7-day trial. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN ...

How to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 outside your country

Out of the country for work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service, which means you won’t be able to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online while you’re traveling.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US with a VPN

Can I watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online in Canada?

Sadly not. NBC and Peacock are both exclusive to the US at preset, so Canadian film, TV and music junkies will have to look elsewhere for their entertainment fix. Currently traveling abroad? If you're not in the US right now, don't fret - just grab a good VPN and you'll be able to connect to your favorite services and stream your usual TV shows and films like you would back home.

Can I watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online in the UK?

It’s the same situation as outlined above. NBC and Peacock don’t offer their services outside of the US, and there aren’t any broadcasters that we know of who’ve purchased the rights to the star-studded awards ceremony in the UK. Out of the country right now? If you’re away from home when the People’s Choice Awards 2024 show is being broadcast, simply download a good VPN. That way you can connect to your usual streaming services no matter where you are.

Can I watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024 online in Australia?

Aussies are out of luck too. NBC and it’s streaming platform Peacock aren’t available outside the States, so showbiz junkies situated Down Under won't be able to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2024. Currently away from home? If you’re traveling but want to watch People’s Choice Awards 2024 online, you can simply download a VPN to connect to the same VOD service you pay for back home.

People’s Choice Awards 2024 top categories and nominations

Film categories

The Movie of the Year Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Little Mermaid

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Action Movie of the Year Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

John Wick: Chapter 4

The Marvels

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Comedy Movie of the Year 80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

The Drama Movie of the Year The Color Purple

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy's

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Oppenheimer

Scream VI

The Male Movie Star of the Year Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Michael B. Jordan – Creed III

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 4

The Female Movie Star of the Year Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid

Viola Davis – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Jenna Ortega – Scream VI

Florence Pugh – Oppenheimer

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Julia Roberts – Leave the World Behind

Rachel Zegler – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Television categories

The Show of the Year The Bear

Grey's Anatomy

The Last of Us

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

Vanderpump Rules

The Comedy Show of the Year Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That...

The Bear

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

Young Sheldon

The Drama Show of the Year Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey's Anatomy

The Last of Us

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Morning Show

Outer Banks

Succession

The Bingeworthy Show of the Year Beef

Citadel

The Crown

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

The Night Agent

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Male TV Star of the Year Kieran Culkin – Succession

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Samuel L. Jackson – Secret Invasion

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

The Female TV Star of the Year Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Ali Wong – Beef

The Host of the Year Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

Terry Crews – America's Got Talent

Jimmy Fallon – That's My Jam

Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef

Gordon Ramsay – Hell's Kitchen

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest – American Idol

Music categories

The Male Artist of the Year Bad Bunny

Luke Combs

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jungkook

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

The Female Artist of the Year Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Lainey Wilson

The Group/Duo of the Year Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

Tomorrow X Together

The Song of the Year "vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo

"Dance the Night" – Dua Lipa

"Fast Car" – Luke Combs

"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus

"FukUMean" – Gunna

"Greedy" – Tate McRae

"Last Night" – Morgan Wallen

"Paint the Town Red" – Doja Cat

The Album of the Year Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

For All the Dogs – Drake

Gettin' Old – Luke Combs

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny

One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj

The Pop Artist of the Year Miley Cyrus

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Jungkook

Tate McRae

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Concert Tour of the Year Beyoncé – Renaissance World Tour

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres World Tour

Luke Combs – Luke Combs World Tour

P!nk – Summer Carnival

Ed Sheeran – +–=÷x Tour

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour

Harry Styles – Love On Tour

Morgan Wallen – One Night at a Time World Tour

Pop Culture nominations

The Social Celebrity of the Year Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Nicki Minaj

Britney Spears

Taylor Swift

Megan Thee Stallion

The Comedy Act of the Year Kevin Hart – Reality Check (Peacock)

John Mulaney – Baby J (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – Off The Record

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Amy Schumer – Emergency Contact (Netflix)

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love (HBO)

Wanda Sykes – I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)

Marlon Wayans – God Loves Me (Max)

The Athlete of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

Coco Gauff

Sabrina Ionescu

LeBron James

Travis Kelce

Lionel Messi

For the full list of awards categories and nominees, check out the People’s Choice Awards website here.