I loved "Babernheimer". A day where cinephiles, Nolan addicts and Ryan Gosling ab enthusiasts around the world came together to celebrate the simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer. Two films that could not be more different, yet have fuelled a cultural zeitgeist like few others in cinematic history have.

For the occasion, I ventured to my nearest IMAX to experience Oppenheimer as close to how the man behind the camera intended it as I could (there were no 70mm showings close to me). On the other hand, Barbie was treated to the performance of the new "laser" projector in the theater, to boost colors and brightness (not that the difference was glaringly obvious to me). Either way, I wanted the biggest screens possible and the loudest surround sound imaginable.

As someone who regularly visits movie theaters, I loved the rare sight of seeing people of all ages dressing up for the occasion, be that bright pink dresses, Hawaiian shirts or black suits wandering every hallway. Naturally, I tried to coordinate something myself. How was my "Kenergy?" Well, let's just say I'm glad I met my Barbie some years back.

First up, an afternoon showing of Oppenheimer. The three-hour biographical thriller by Christopher Nolan proved to be gripping, incredibly well-acted, dour and a stern warning to those that act without understanding the power in their grasps – not unlike the current controversy surrounding AI.

The audio design was unrelenting, creating some truly audacious uses of sound. My favorite was the first nuclear detonation (spoilers! A bomb goes off), as the tense build-up silenced the screen for minutes until a colossal explosion cut through the room, jarring many people out of their seats – including my unprepared friend who sat next to me, who will remain nameless, but whose name you may have seen on this very website.

With just enough time for a sandwich and a walk by the water for some introspection about mortality, we then headed for Barbie. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the fantasy comedy explores what happens when living dolls go through an existential crisis.

Within minutes, you could tell the energy was different. Though both theaters were sold out, the crowd for Barbie was noticeably younger with students, kids (and even a couple of babies) filling the seats. It didn't take long for the comedy to hit, and as laughter spread contagiously around the room, it helped prove that we need movie theaters for communal experiences like this.

Not knowing what to expect beforehand, I walked away with big admiration for Barbie's sense of fun, visually appealing set design and comedic chops, all while not being afraid to grill Barbie's exploitative history. Better yet, the audience didn't disappoint. Everyone was respectable. Everyone was pleasant. And everyone knew when to shut up, sit back and just enjoy the film.

Myself and my group of friends left with a solid appreciation for both Barbie and Oppenheimer, all veering from positive to extremely positive. It was refreshing considering the number of recent blockbusters – Indiana Jones, Elemental, The Flash, the list goes on – where opinions ranged from "mixed" to "what the hell was that?". Both proved to be two superb films that made five hours of movie-watching fly by. As double-bills at the theater go, only my viewing of Dark Waters and Ford v Ferrari rivalled it in terms of quality.

And I think this was absolutely the best order to see both movies too. I can't imagine going from Barbie to Oppenheimer, having to concentrate heavily for three hours after a full day out, only to ultimately leave a shell of myself at the end. Instead, Barbie lifted my spirits while still being able to walk away enthralled by Oppenheimer, keen to pick up the book American Prometheus and find out more about the historical events.

Both movies have earned strong critic reviews with audiences responding accordingly: Barbie has landed the biggest opening debut of the year with $155 million at the box office and Oppenheimer has cleared upwards of $80 million (via Variety ).

Not to mention, it was a wonderful sight to see so many people taking in double-bills, as opposed to pitting both films against one another. The big discussion has surrounded which flick to see first, rather than which one to see – a rising tide lifts all boats approach, something that has been echoed by the directors, actors and many others in Hollywood who have gleefully posed with tickets to showings of both across social media.

And why can't this trend continue? Why can't May 24th, 2024 be known as Mad Cat Day or Furfield as both Garfield and the Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff, Furiosa, hits theaters? Or what about December 20th, 2024, which currently has Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Marvel's Thunderbolts (Sonicbolts? Thunderhog? I'm trying here) scheduled to release? As long as what's being produced is top quality then there's no reason why both can't be enjoyed together – although whether 100% of the movies I just mentioned will be top quality is open to optimistic interpretation. This is why Barbie and Oppenheimer worked. And this is why we love going to the cinema, after all – the experience would've been nothing like it to watch on the best streaming services at home. More of that can never be a bad thing.

