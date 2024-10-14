Watch Married at First Sight season 18 online

Chicago is the setting for the return of one of television's most enduring dating shows, as Married at First Sight hits the airwaves for its 18th US run. Read on for how to watch Married at First Sight season 18 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Tuesday, October 15 New episodes: Tuesdays at 8/7c TV channel: Lifetime (US/CA) Stream: Sling TV / Frndly TV (US) | StackTV / Global TV (CA) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

It's a similar format to MAFS UK: five guys and five girls head to the altar in all their fineries, ready to marry their one true love. Except they've never actually met their bride or groom to be before – the couples have been matched by experts and must see if love springs eternal after the ceremony.

Following a disappointing series in Denver where not a single pair went on to renew their vows at the end of the 'experiment', Married at First Sight heads to Illinois where the producers will be hoping to unite another Amani and Woody (season 11), Briana and Vincent (season 12) or Nicole and Christophe (season 16).

Read on to find out how to watch Married at First Sight season 18 online from anywhere, together with a full rundown on the latest batch of hopefuls at the bottom of the page.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 18 in the US

US viewers can watch Married at First Sight 18 on Lifetime at 8pm ET/PT on Tuesdays from October 15. You can stream it on the Lifetime website the next day, so long as you have cable details. Don’t have cable? You can also watch Lifetime on OTT streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and Philo. Lifetime shows are also shown live on the Frndly TV platform, which starts from $6.99 a month after a 7-day free trial. Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Married at First Sight from abroad.

How to watch Married at First Sight from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad, you’ll be unable to watch Married at First Sight season 18 like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Married at First Sight from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.59 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Married at First Sight season 18 online in Canada

Watching Married at First Sight in Canada is exactly the same as it is south of the border – 8pm ET/PT on Tuesdays on Lifetime, which is also available to stream online through the Global TV App (cable details required). Canadians without cable also have the option to watch through STACKTV, with plans starting from $12.99 a month after a free 14-day trial.

Can I watch Married at First Sight US in the UK?

Channel 4 used to show the US version of Married at First Sight (just like it does Married at First Sight UK), but currently there is no UK broadcaster to watch the hopefuls from across the Atlantic.

If you're an American or Canadian currently in the UK and want to watch your domestic stream, you can still do so by downloading a VPN.

Can I watch Married at First Sight US in Australia?

All the love matching from the US used to be shown for free on Channel 9 in Australia, but the last series it broadcast was way back in season 9.

Can I watch Married at First Sight season 18 for free? There are no free streaming services to watch Married at First Sight online as such, but you can take advantage of the free trial periods on Hulu + Live TV and Frndly TV in the US and STACKTV in Canada.

Married at First Sight season 18 couples

Camille (32) and Thomas (42)

Emem (34) and Ikechi (41)

Karla (33) and Juan (36)

Madison (29) and Allen (35)

Michelle (38) and David (35)