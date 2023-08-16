Man City vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch UEFA Super Cup 2023 online from anywhere

Watch a Man City vs Sevilla live stream

A FREE Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream will available on the Servus TV website in Austria. Use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual free stream from abroad. The Super Cup is on Paramount Plus in the US (7-day free trial), DAZN in Canada and TNT Sports in the UK. Football fans in India can watch the UEFA Super Cup on Sony Ten 2 or via Sony LIV. Full details on how to watch a Man City vs Sevilla live stream just below.

Man City vs Sevilla: UEFA Super Cup preview

Barely a week into the new season Pep Guardiola is already grumbling about apparent player fatigue, though seeing as Man City qualified for the UEFA Super Cup by winning the Champions League, this is surely one game he won’t mind being involved in. City take on Sevilla, who won the Europa League for a record-extending seventh time, in the exhibition event at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis on Wednesday.

Both teams have kicked off the new campaign in underwhelming fashion. City lost the Community Shield before bouncing back with a routine win over Burnley in the Premier League, while Sevilla fell to a home defeat to Valencia in their La Liga opener.

The Andalusian side were sluggish and disorganised, especially at the back where both Loic Bade and Federico Gattoni made costly gaffes. The sole positive from Jose Luis Mendilibar's perspective was Youssef En-Nesyri's well-taken header, though at this early stage of the season and against overwhelming favourites in Man City, there's no need to take matters too seriously. Anything Sevilla can get out of this game will be a bonus.

City, on the other hand, will see this as an opportunity to snap up a trophy they've never contested before, and following their Community Shield disappointment, Guardiola surely won't want to risk letting another piece of silverware slip away. The UEFA Super Cup could also provide a perfect chance to get some minutes into Josko Gvardiol’s legs, the Croatian defender having recently signed for £77.5 million.

Follow our guide to get a Man City vs Sevilla live stream and watch the UEFA Super Cup online from anywhere.

FREE Man City vs Sevilla live stream

Servus TV is serving up a free Man City vs Sevilla live stream so football fans can watch the 2023 UEFA Super Cup without paying a penny. The game kicks off at 9pm CEST Austrian time. Outside Austria? Use our No.1-rated VPN to unblock Servus TV when travelling away from home. It's an easy-to-use app and comes with a money-back guarantee. Details just below.

How to watch Man City vs Sevilla from outside your country

If you're abroad during the UEFA Super Cup and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

How to use a VPN to watch UEFA Super Cup 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Austria' for Servus TV.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Servus TV for Austrian football fans abroad.

How to watch UEFA Super Cup: live stream Manchester City vs Sevilla in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch Manchester City vs Sevilla on both CBS Sports Network and Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. CBS is also the official US broadcaster for the 2023/24 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams every game, while select fixtures are shown on CBS. How to watch UEFA Super Cup without cable A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from $5.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $11.99 per month for its "with Showtime" tier. If you sign up today, you can get a 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial, which would let you live stream the UEFA Super Cup for free. Alternatively, if you don't have CBS Sports Network on cable, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV from $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Man City vs Sevilla: live stream UEFA Super Cup in the UK

In the UK, Man City vs Sevilla is being shown on TNT Sports, the new name for BT Sport after the channel underwent a re-brand over the summer. Kick-off is set for 8pm BST on Wednesday evening. You can get TNT Sports by subscribing to the Discovery+ Premium plan, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media. To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery+ - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports and Eurosport all in one place. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the UEFA Super Cup like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Manchester City vs Sevilla live stream: watch UEFA Super Cup soccer in Canada

In Canada, soccer fans can watch Manchester City vs Sevilla on streaming service DAZN. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday. DAZN costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch UEFA Super Cup on DAZN while abroad. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the NFL, and Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Man City vs Sevilla: live stream UEFA Super Cup in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Man City vs Sevilla on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEsT bright and early on Thursday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. The streaming service also has the rights to the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, plus rugby internationals and Formula E. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use the No.1 football VPN to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

More sport: how to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch Man City vs Sevilla: live stream UEFA Super Cup in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the UEFA Super Cup in New Zealand. Just be warned that kick-off is scheduled for 7am NZST first thing on Thursday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, Man City vs Sevilla is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial.

Manchester City vs Sevilla: live stream UEFA Super Cup online in India