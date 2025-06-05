How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz: Live stream French Open tennis 2025 online and on TV for free
The in-form clay-court specialist takes on the defending champion at Roland Garros
Watch French Open 2025 live streams as defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on in-form eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the Roland Garros final.
Musetti has enjoyed a fine clay court season. A Monte Carlo Masters finalist, losing to Alcaraz, the Italian has found a consistency and calmness to his flowy, showy strokes. The 23-year-old has already knocked out Holger Rune and Frances Tiafoe, but was arguably lucky to still be in the tournament after kicking a ball that accidentally hit a line judge against the the American. According to the rules, he should have been defaulted, but received only a code violation. He has the game to do some damage.
No player has won more tournaments in 2025 than Alcaraz, but the second-seeded Spaniard has been inconsistent in reaching the last four at Roland Garros. He dropped sets against unheralded Fabian Marozsan and Damir Dzumhur but in beating Tommy Paul for the loss of just five games in the last eight, the 22-year-old seemed to be back to his bludgeoning best. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head record 4-1, having won the past four meetings, and will start as favorite.
The winner will face Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the final. Tune in to find out who it'll be.
Below we have all the information on how to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs Carlos Alcaraz from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free streams.
Watch Musetti vs Alcaraz: A quick guide
Key dates
- Match Date: June 3
- Estimated start: TBD
Best free stream
- 9Now (Australia)
- Use Nord VPN to watch from anywhere
Watch Musetti vs Alcaraz for FREE
Australian tennis fans are in luck as French Open action can be caught for FREE. The 9Now platform are showing the pick of each day's matches and Musetti vs Alcaraz is undoubtedly one of the highlights of Friday.
Elsewhere, France TV (France) and ServusTV (Austria) are showing the rest of the tournament for free.
Away from home? Geo-blocking may deny you from watching the action. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to keep up with the action.
Use a VPN to watch Musetti vs Alcaraz stream
How to watch Musetti vs Alcaraz live streams in the US
In the USA Musetti vs Alcaraz is being shown via TNT and TruTV.
You can access this with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform such as Sling TV. Sling TV includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan and you can get 50% off your first month.
If you want to catch every match then you can use the streaming service Max.
To access this you will need either the standard or premium plans which cost $16.99 and $20.99 per month respectively.
And of course, if you're traveling outside the US for the match, make sure to use NordVPN to keep up with the action.
How to watch Musetti vs Alcaraz live streams in the UK
TNT Sports will be showing the Musseti vs Alcaraz match as well as Djokovic vs Sinner.
To access TNT Sports you can make use of Discovery Plus' Premium plan for £30.99/month. Alternatively, you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media for £16.99/month to watch via your usual television provider.
If you're outside the UK but a TNT Sports subscriber, you can try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.
How to watch Musetti vs Alcaraz live streams in Australia
As alluded to earlier, tennis fans Down Under are amongst the luckiest in the world as they will be able to watch the French Open for FREE via 9Now. We will keep you updated as to whether Musetti vs Alcaraz is selected.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Nord to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.
However, if you want to watch every match of the tournament in 4K then Stan Sport is where you want to go. They offer ad-free coverage and it will cost $36 for the Premium Plan and Sports add-on.
How to watch Musetti vs Alcaraz live streams in Canada
TSN has the rights to broadcast Musetti vs Alcaraz in Canada.
If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service.
The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.
Outside Oz right now? Use NordVPN to watch this match wherever you're.
Musetti vs Alcaraz h2h
Musetti and Alcaraz have faced six times in total with the Spaniard winning five of those contests. In fact, Musetti's singular win came the first time they played back in 2022 at the Hamburg Open Final.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist.
