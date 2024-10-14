How to watch Last King of the Cross season 2 online from anywhere – stream Australian drama now

Watch Last King of the Cross season 2 online

After the first series' wild popularity Down Under, it was inevitable that we'd see more from John Ibrahim and the often violent Sydney nightlife scene. Read on for how to watch Last King of the Cross season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

Season 2 picks up 18 months after where the bloody end of the first run left off, and John Ibrahim (played by Lincoln Younes) is back in Sydney from his exile in Spain. What he finds is a very different King's Cross district to the one he departed.

That forces him to a new part of town with a new set of rules to learn if he wants to re-establish himself as the clubbing kingpin. Plus, to do so, he'll need to find away to topple he who wears the crown – Ray Kinnock played by Lost's and The Dropout's Naveen Andrews.

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch Last King of the Cross season 2 online and stream every episode from anywhere. Together with details of where you might find free streams.

Can I watch Last King of the Cross season 2 for free? Yes! New Zealanders get to watch every episode of Last King of the Cross for free thanks to the ThreeNow streaming service. Alternatively, you can claim seven days of Paramount Plus for free in Australia and Canada.

How to watch Last King of the Cross S2 online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad, you’ll be unable to watch Last King of the Cross like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Last King of the Cross from anywhere.

Can I watch Last King of the Cross in the US?

Strangely, Last King of the Cross isn't available on the Paramount Plus platform in the US. In fact, no broadcaster or streaming service has picked up the show stateside.

If you're in the US and still want to watch Last King of the Cross, the only suggestion we can make would be to download a VPN and pick up a stream from another country.

How to watch Last King of the Cross season 2 online in Canada

Just like in the show's native Australia, the Paramount Plus platform is the place to watch Last King of the Cross in Canada. North of the border, the Paramount Plus price is $6.99 per month after the service's free 7-day trial.

How to watch Last King of the Cross season 2 in the UK

With the first series already available to stream in full, Sky TV will show episodes of Last King of the Cross season 2 on Tuesdays from Tuesday, October 15. The eight instalments will go out at 2am and 9pm each week on its Sky Max channel. Subscribers can also stream episodes on their smartphone and online via the Sky Go app.

How to watch Last King of the Cross season 2 online in Australia

All episodes of Last King of the Cross season 2 are now available to stream on the Paramount Plus streaming service Down Under. The Paramount Plus price is $10.99 per month or $97.99 if you want access for a whole year.

How to watch Last King of the Cross in New Zealand for FREE

ThreeNow is New Zealand's free ad-supported streaming service, and it has all episodes from season 1 and 2 of Last King of the Cross available to stream. You do need to register to watch, but all that's required is your name and email address.

Last King of the Cross season 2 cast

Lincoln Younes as John Ibrahim

Tim Roth as Ezra Shipman

Callan Mulvey as Detective Sergeant Brian Crellan

Claude Jabbour as Sam Ibrahim

Matt Nable as Anthony 'Big Tony' Stone

Maria Tran as Madame Tien

Tess Haubrich as Detective Liz Doyle

Naveen Andrews as Ray Kinnock

Luke Arnold as Dean Taylor

Matuse as Benny