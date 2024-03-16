Watch FIS Ski World Cup Finals: live stream Saalbach 2024 skiing online, TV channels, schedule

Watch FIS Ski World Cup Finals 2024

The season-ending FIS Ski World Cup Finals 2024, at the Austrian resort of Saalbach, will play host to the top 25 skiers in each of four disciplines – slalom, giant slalom, Super G and downhill. You can watch for free on CBC Sports in Canada, and on YouTube in select countries.. Away from home? You can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock your usual service. Details below.

Mikaela Shiffrin will ski through the pain of a left knee and ankle sprain that she sustained at the end of January, in an incident that required the 29-year-old to be airlifted to hospital. Understandably, she's swerving the speed events in order to focus on technical events at Saalbach, and could break the record for the most victories in any discipline in a single season.

Lara Gut-Behrami, meanwhile, is on course to win the women's overall title, which crowns the best all-around skier. If she pulls it off, the 32-year-old will go down in the books as the oldest woman to do so. Meanwhile, Marco Odermatt has been so dominant that he secured the men's overall title nearly a month ago, and the 26-year-old is now one win away from breaking the record for the most victories in a single season.

Here's how to watch FIS Ski World Cup Finals live streams for free and from anywhere. We’ve also listed the full Saalbach 2024 schedule further down the page.

Watch FIS Ski World Cup Finals for free in Canada

Interested parties in Canada can live stream the 2024 FIS Ski World Cup Finals on the CBC Sports website for FREE. It has by far the most comprehensive coverage worldwide. Coverage starts as early as 3am ET / 12am PT on some days so, if you're looking to watch as much of Saalbach 24 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the FIS Ski World Cup Finals from abroad.

How to watch FIS Ski World Cup Finals live streams from outside your country

If you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a FIS Ski World Cup Finals 2024 live stream from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

How to use a VPN to watch FIS Ski World Cup Finals 2024

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Canada' for CBC Sports.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – CBC Sports for Canadians abroad.

How to watch FIS Ski World Cup Finals live streams for free in Australia

If the FIS Ski World Cup Finals aren't being shown by a big-name broadcaster where you live, there's a good chance the event is being live streamed for free on the FIS Alpine YouTube channel instead. Just bear in mind that coverage will likely be restricted in most countries where Saalbach 2024 is being shown by local networks (places like Canada, the UK and US). If you're abroad and want to keep up with a skiing live stream on YouTube, you'll need a good VPN. Otherwise, you'll likely be limited to the highlights.

Watch FIS Ski World Cup Finals: live stream skiing in the US without cable

Live coverage of the FIS Ski World Cup Finals are being provided by Peacock in the US. A subscription starts at $5.99 a month, and in addition to Olympic sports, Peacock gets you Premier League soccer, every big WWE event and French Open tennis. Alternatively, you can pay $11.99 per month for ad-free coverage with Peacock Premium Plus. Remember: Canadians traveling in the US can use a VPN to watch Saalbach 2024 on CBC Sports from abroad.

How to watch FIS Ski World Cup Finals: live stream in the UK

The FIS Ski World Cup Finals are being shown on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+. A subscription costs £6.99 per month, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you're an Australian away from home, use a VPN to watch Saalbach 2024 free on YouTube from abroad.

FIS Ski World Cup Finals schedule and events

(All times GMT)

Saturday, March 16

9am – Men's Giant Slalom

10.30am – Women's Slalom

12pm – Men's Giant Slalom

1.30pm – Women's Slalom

Sunday, March 17

9am – Women's Giant Slalom

10.30am – Men's Slalom

12pm – Women's Giant Slalom

1.30pm – Men's Slalom

Friday, March 22

10am – Women's Super G

11.30am – Men's Super G

Saturday, March 23

11.15am – Women's Downhill

Sunday, March 24

11.15am – Men's Downhill