Eat Slay Love, a new Peacock reality TV series, is about to take viewers on an adventure to Vietnam. Grammy-nominated singer Nivea gets her girl gang into all kinds of trouble as she celebrates her 41st birthday in style. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Eat Slay Love online from anywhere in the world.

Featuring a myriad reality TV powerhouses (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club), Tammy Rivera (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta) and London Hughes (London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck), Eat Slay Love aims to take audiences on a "journey of self-discovery" through Vietnam.

Of course, the three-episode series soon heats up as cultural clashes, heartache and spicy arguments beset this bunch of 'best friends who hate each other'. Read on and we'll show reality TV fans and RHOA viewers how to watch and stream Eat Slay Love online and from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Eat Slay Love online in the USA

Eat Slay Love will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, in the US, from Thursday, November 7. Viewers can watch Eat Slay Love with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs from $7.99 a month. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN – if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

How to watch Eat Slay Love from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Eat Slay Love, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would in the US due to annoying geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Eat Slay Love online from anywhere:

Can you watch Eat Slay Love online in Australia?

There's no confirmed Eat Slay Love release date in Australia.

US fans who find themselves temporarily Down Under will need to use a VPN to unblock Peacock USA and watch Eat Slay Love from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Eat Slay Love in the UK?

British reality TV fans are out of luck, with no confirmed broadcaster or release date for Eat Slay Love in the UK. But if you like this sort of thing, you might want to catch up with MAFS UK or Love Island Australia.

US viewer in the UK right now? Use a VPN unblock Peacock and watch Eat Slay Love from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Eat Slay Love online or on TV in Canada?

There's no confirmed release date for Eat Slay Love in Canada.

US fans who find themselves in Canada Down can use a VPN to unblock their usual America Peacock account and watch Eat Slay Love from anywhere abroad.

Eat Slay Love season 1 trailer

Episode 1: "Lost in Translation" – Thursday, Nov. 7 ; Nivea invites friends Eva Marcille, Tammy Rivera and London Hughes on the girls' trip of a lifetime to Vietnam; the ladies arrive in Hanoi ready to eat, slay and love, but cultures clash and an unexpected blowup jeopardizes the entire trip.

; Nivea invites friends Eva Marcille, Tammy Rivera and London Hughes on the girls' trip of a lifetime to Vietnam; the ladies arrive in Hanoi ready to eat, slay and love, but cultures clash and an unexpected blowup jeopardizes the entire trip. Episode 2: "Budha, Take the Wheel" – Thursday, Nov. 7 ; After making amends, the ladies travel to scenic Ninh Binh, where Nivea has a spiritual awakening, the ladies plant rice and a local family moves them to tears; London struggles to move past the drama and must make an important decision.

– ; After making amends, the ladies travel to scenic Ninh Binh, where Nivea has a spiritual awakening, the ladies plant rice and a local family moves them to tears; London struggles to move past the drama and must make an important decision. Episode 3: "Seas the Day" – Thursday, Nov. 7; For the last stop on their girls' trip, the ladies head to the replenishing waters of Nha Trang; as Eva attempts to heal from her divorce, Tammy tries to move on from hers; at Nivea's birthday bash, the girls reflect on how far they've come.

Can I watch Eat Slay Love for free? Not at the moment as Eat Slay Love is a Peacock original and Peacock does not offer a free trial.

What can we expect from Eat Slay Love? The official synopsis reads: "Eat Slay Love is a three-part unscripted series comprising hour-long episodes by Girls Trip producer Will Packer of Will Packer Media, the production company behind Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Lighthearted Entertainment — the same production company that worked with Will Packer Media on Queens Court — also produces the new series."