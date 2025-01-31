How to watch Death in Paradise season 14 online — stream latest episodes of the cosy crime drama for free

The cosy crime equivalent of a Doctor Who regeneration, prepare to get acquainted with Saint Maire’s latest bumbling Brit. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Death in Paradise season 14 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch Death in Paradise season 14 online

After cracking the case of “who shot Santa?” in the latest Christmas special, the revelation that his estranged mother had passed away looked set to put an end to DI Mervin Wilson’s (Don Gilet) time on the island. But when a murder hits close to the hearts of those in the Saint Marie police, Mervin is convinced to extend his stay. And with an ever increasing casebook of murderous Brits abroad and tragic and desperate locals, the London cop could be sticking around for a while.

Meanwhile, both police commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) and mayor Catherine Bordey (Elizabeth Bourgine) grapple with external forces threatening the future of the team, while Darlene (Ginny Holder) mentors a new recruit and Naomi (Shantol Jackson) faces emotional upheaval when an old flame reappears. And for long time fans, don't miss the return of Tobi Bakare’s Sergeant JP Hooper.

Don Gilet’s DI Wilson is certainly a change from the hapless but brilliant detectives that have walked the beat of Honoré thus far, so read on for how to watch Death in Paradise season 14 online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Death in Paradise season 14 for FREE? Not only are viewers in the UK the first to be able to watch new Death in Paradise episodes from Friday, January 31, but they can do so completely FREE on BBC iPlayer. Episodes air at 9pm on TV and on iPlayer, and will be available to stream on-demand afterwards. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.

How to watch Death in Paradise season 14 from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Death in Paradise season 14, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's one of the best VPNs on the market.

Use a VPN to watch Death in Paradise season 14 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Death in Paradise S14 free online in the UK

In the UK, Death in Paradise season 14 is set to premiere on BBC One in the UK, at 9pm on Friday, January 31. New episodes will go out in the same slot weekly. Episodes will also be available to stream FREE on BBC iPlayer as they air and on-demand. Viewers can also binge all previous seasons, including Christmas specials, on the service right now as well as spin-off series' Beyond Paradise and Return to Paradise. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Death in Paradise season 14 online around the world

How to watch Death in Paradise season 14 online in the US, Australia and Canada

BritBox is the international home of Death in Paradise with the latest season set to arrive in the US, Canada and Australia soon after the UK release.

Show premieres in Australia on Tuesday, February 11 and then in North America on Wednesday, February 19 with the season continuing weekly.

In the US, BritBox costs $8.99 per month, Canadian prices start at CA$10.99 while for Aussies it's $9.99. All countries offer 12 months for the price of 10.

Brit abroad? Anyone from the UK travelling overseas who wants to watch their free usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

What you need to know about Death in Paradise season 14

When is the Death in Paradise season 14 release date? Death in Paradise season 14 will begin airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK on Friday, January 31. It will arrive internationally via BritBox on Tuesday, February 11.

What can we expect from Death in Paradise season 14? The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "We're transported back to the tropical island of Saint Marie, and this time with a new Detective Inspector in place - but will DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) remain in the job for long? Following the recently cracked case of ‘who shot the Santas?’, along with the revelation that his estranged mother has passed away, Mervin is ready to get back home and leave the island for good. But when a case close to the hearts of those at the station presents itself, is he tempted to extend his stay?"

Who is in the cast of Death in Paradise season 14?

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson

Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson

Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas

Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis

Tobi Bakare as Sergeant. JP Hooper

How many detectives have there been on Death in Paradise? Don Gilet's DI Mervin Wilson will be the fifth detective to have headed up Honoré's police department. Previous detectives were: Richard Poole (Ben Miller, seasons 1-2), Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall, seasons 3-6), Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon, seasons 6-9) and Neville Parker (Ralph Little, seasons 9-13).

Where is Death in Paradise filmed? The island of Saint Marie may be entirely fictional, but they show is shot on the sunny shores of Guadeloupe in the Caibbean. Most of the scenes set in Honoré are shot in the town of Deshaies, while the idyllic beach hut that each British detective calls home is located on Anse la Perle.

Are there any Death in Paradise spin-offs? There are two Death in Paradise spin-offs: the Kris Marshall-fronted Beyond Paradise and the Australian-set Return to Paradise. Return debuted its first season last year, while Beyond will air its third season in the spring. Full details on how to watch that will be coming soon.