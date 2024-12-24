How to watch the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special online – stream festive installment of the Death in Paradise spin-off
Ghosts of Christmas present haunt Shipton Abbott
The home front spin-off of cosy crime juggernaut Death In Paradise returns for another festive outing. So keep reading as we explain how to watch the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.
Watch the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special online
|Release Date: Wednesday, December 25 (US) | Friday, December 27 (UK)
|FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
|International stream: BritBox
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
It’s set to be a bizarre old Christmas for the residents of Shipton Abbott. In true Dickensian fashion, ghosts materialise in the winter gloom as the recently widowed Bob (Mark Heap) claims a haunting vision of his late wife is ordering him to leave his home. When the town’s police get wind of the apparition, Esther (Zahra Ahmadi) remains sceptical, but Humphrey (Kris Marshall) is more than willing to confront a ghost of Christmas present. Bob’s daughter Fiona (Tamla Kari) and her husband Colin (Seann Walsh) raise concerns around his safety and sanity, but could the whole thing be their ploy for the property?
Meanwhile, after festive thieves pilfer characters from a church’s nativity scene, Kelby (Dylan Llewellyn) and Margo (Felicity Montagu) take it upon themselves to investigate. And amid all the Christmas chaos, Humphrey and Martha’s (Sally Bretton) fostering journey continues. Taking in Jaiden (Austin Taylor), an introverted teenager, Martha begins to question her role as guardian as she struggles to connect with the young man.
Beyond Paradise has a knack for balancing tone in a way its parent show doesn’t, so expect a spooky, comedic and perhaps even a little emotional Christmas in Shipton Abbott. Read on for how to watch the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.
Can I watch the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special for FREE?
Viewers in the UK may have to wait a little longer to watch the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special, but when it does arrive on on Friday, December 27, it'll stream completely FREE on BBC iPlayer.
Not at home over the holidays? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.
How to watch the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special from abroad
For those away from home looking to watch the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.
Use a VPN to watch the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
How to watch the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special online in the UK
The Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special is set to air on BBC One in the UK, at 9 pm on Friday, December 27.
It will also be available to stream FREE on BBC iPlayer as it airs and on-demand. Viewers can also binge all previous episodes, including the previous Christmas special, on the service right now as well as parent show Death in Paradise and fellow spin-off Return to Paradise.
Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.
How to watch the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special online in the US, Australia and Canada
International viewers are in for a real festive treat with the 2024 Beyond Paradise Christmas special set to arrive BritBox on Christmas Day, December 25. That's two whole days before it arrives in its native UK!
In the US, BritBox costs $8.99 per month, Canadian prices start at CA$10.99 while for Aussies its $9.99. All countries offer 12 months for the price of 10.
Brit abroad? Anyone travelling overseas who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.
When is the the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special release date?
The Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special drops on BritBox internationally on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25. The UK release will follow with the episode being broadcast on BBC One at 9 pm GMT on Friday, December 27 and made available to stream on BBC iPlayer at the same time.
What can we expect from the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special?
The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "Whilst home alone watching family videos, Bob encounters a surprise visitor - his late wife’s ghost, Linda, who has a haunting demand: get out. When there’s a second unsettling encounter and writing on a mirror, Humphrey and the team are called in to investigate. Esther is deeply sceptical, but Humphrey is more than happy to dive into his first haunting. Surely there’s a rational explanation?"
Who is in the cast of the Beyond Paradise 2024 Christmas special?
- Kris Marshall as Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman
- Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd
- Zahra Ahmadi as Detective Sergeant Esther Williams
- Dylan Llewellyn as Constable Kelby Hartford
- Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins
- Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd
- Mark Heap as Bob Holland
- Rosalind Adler as Linda
- Tamla Kari as Fiona
- Seann Walsh as Colin
- Austin Taylor as Jaiden
Are there any other Paradise franchise Christmas specials?
Plenty! Beyond Paradise aired its first Christmas special last year, however parent show Death in Paradise has broadcast three feature-length holiday episodes with a fourth on the way on December 22.
