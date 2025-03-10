Cheltenham Festival 2025 live stream: How to watch world-class horse racing online

Can Galopin Des Champs claim a third consecutive Gold Cup?

Cheltenham racing festival 2024 day four: Paul Townend on Galopin Des Champs crosses the finishing line for victory in the Gold Cup
(Image credit: Photo by Tom Jenkins)
The biggest event of the jump racing season, Cheltenham Festival will see 28 races run across four days in the Gloucestershire countryside. Expect plenty of drama on each day of action, culminating in the most prestigious contest of the festival, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Below we have all the information on how to watch the 2025 Cheltenham Festival from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Watch Cheltenham Festival 2025: quick guide

Date and times

  • Dates: Tuesday, March 11 until Friday, March 14.
  • Daily start time: 1.20pm GMT / 8.20am ET / 5.20am PT

Best free stream

FREE Cheltenham Festival live stream broadcasters

You can watch the 2025 Cheltenham Festival for FREE on ITVX in the UK.

Unblock geo-restrictions: Use a VPN to watch Cheltenham Festival 2025 for free on your usual streaming service above if you're away from the UK.

Use a VPN to watch any Cheltenham Festival 2025 stream

Can I watch Cheltenham Festival 2025 live streams in the US, Canada or Australia?

Despite its iconic standing in the global horse racing calendar, no network appears to have plans to show this year's Cheltenham Festival in the US, Canada or Australia. However, if this changes, we will keep you up to date.

Outside the US, Canada or Australia? If you want to watch whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

What is the schedule for Cheltenham Festival 2025?

All times are GMT

Tuesday March, 11 Champion Day

1:20pm – Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle 2m
2pm – My Pension Expert Arkle Novices' Chase 2m
2:40pm – Ultima Handicap Chase 3m 1f
3:20pm – Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle Race 2m 4f
4pm – Unibet Champion Hurdle 2m
4:40pm – Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle 2m
5:20pm – Princess Royal National Hunt Novices' Chase 3m 6f

Wednesday, March 12 Style Wednesday

1:20pm – Turners Novices' Hurdle 2m 5f
2pm – Brown Advisory Novices' Chase 3m
2:40pm – Coral Cup Hurdle 2m 5f
3:20pm – Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 5½f
4pm – BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase 2m
4:40pm – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase Challenge Cup 2m
5:20pm – Weatherbys Champion Bumper 2m

Thursday, March 13 St Patrick's Thursday

1:20pm – Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle 2m 1f
2pm – Jack Richards Novices' Chase 2m 4f
2:40pm – Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle 3m
3:20pm – Ryanair Chase 2m 4f
4pm – Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle 3m
4:40pm – TrustATrader Plate HandicapChase 2m 4f
5:20pm – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase 3m 2f

Friday, March 14 Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

1:20pm – JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m Hurdle
2pm – William Hill County Handicap Hurdle 2m
2:40pm – Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase 2m 4f
3:20pm – Albert Novices' Hurdle 3m Hurdle
4pm – Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase 3m 2f
4:40pm – St James' Place Festival Hunters Chase 3m 2f
5:20pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f

Who are the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup runners?

Galopin Des Champs
Banbridge
Inothewayurthinkin
Monty's Star
Corbetts Cross
Jungle Boogie
Gentlemansgame
The Real Whacker
Ahoy Senor
Royale Pagaille

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

