Cheltenham Festival 2025 live stream: How to watch world-class horse racing online
Can Galopin Des Champs claim a third consecutive Gold Cup?
The biggest event of the jump racing season, Cheltenham Festival will see 28 races run across four days in the Gloucestershire countryside. Expect plenty of drama on each day of action, culminating in the most prestigious contest of the festival, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Below we have all the information on how to watch the 2025 Cheltenham Festival from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.
Set to attract 250,000 spectators over four days, Cheltenham Festival kicks off on Tuesday, March 11 with an action-packed schedule that includes the Champion Hurdle. There’s a stacked field for that race, including 2023 winner Constitution Hill, 2024 victor State Man and star mare Brighterdaysahead.
Style Wednesday is day two’s theme, with the standout race being the Queen Mother Champion Chase where JonBon is the overwhelming favorite. St Patrick's Day is the focus for the third day, and the feature races is the Chase where Willie Mullins has a strong contingent in Fact to File and Gaelic Warrior.
Gold Cup Day will bring the festival to a close on Friday and in the Cheltenham Gold Cup it is Galopin Des Champs that is seen as the red-hot favorite. Seeking to become the first horse since Best Mate in 2004 to win three straight Gold Cups, he’ll face competition from late entry Inothewayurthinkin – the seven-year-old that has been tipped to win this year’s Grand National.
Here's where to watch the 2025 Cheltenham Festival online from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.
Watch Cheltenham Festival 2025: quick guide
Date and times
- Dates: Tuesday, March 11 until Friday, March 14.
- Daily start time: 1.20pm GMT / 8.20am ET / 5.20am PT
Best free stream
FREE Cheltenham Festival live stream broadcasters
You can watch the 2025 Cheltenham Festival for FREE on ITVX in the UK.
- Watch FREE on ITVX – UK
Unblock geo-restrictions: Use a VPN to watch Cheltenham Festival 2025 for free on your usual streaming service above if you're away from the UK.
Use a VPN to watch any Cheltenham Festival 2025 stream
Can I watch Cheltenham Festival 2025 live streams in the US, Canada or Australia?
Despite its iconic standing in the global horse racing calendar, no network appears to have plans to show this year's Cheltenham Festival in the US, Canada or Australia. However, if this changes, we will keep you up to date.
Outside the US, Canada or Australia? If you want to watch whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.
What is the schedule for Cheltenham Festival 2025?
All times are GMT
Tuesday March, 11 — Champion Day
1:20pm – Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle 2m
2pm – My Pension Expert Arkle Novices' Chase 2m
2:40pm – Ultima Handicap Chase 3m 1f
3:20pm – Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle Race 2m 4f
4pm – Unibet Champion Hurdle 2m
4:40pm – Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle 2m
5:20pm – Princess Royal National Hunt Novices' Chase 3m 6f
Wednesday, March 12 — Style Wednesday
1:20pm – Turners Novices' Hurdle 2m 5f
2pm – Brown Advisory Novices' Chase 3m
2:40pm – Coral Cup Hurdle 2m 5f
3:20pm – Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 5½f
4pm – BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase 2m
4:40pm – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase Challenge Cup 2m
5:20pm – Weatherbys Champion Bumper 2m
Thursday, March 13 — St Patrick's Thursday
1:20pm – Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle 2m 1f
2pm – Jack Richards Novices' Chase 2m 4f
2:40pm – Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle 3m
3:20pm – Ryanair Chase 2m 4f
4pm – Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle 3m
4:40pm – TrustATrader Plate HandicapChase 2m 4f
5:20pm – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase 3m 2f
Friday, March 14 — Cheltenham Gold Cup Day
1:20pm – JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m Hurdle
2pm – William Hill County Handicap Hurdle 2m
2:40pm – Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase 2m 4f
3:20pm – Albert Novices' Hurdle 3m Hurdle
4pm – Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase 3m 2f
4:40pm – St James' Place Festival Hunters Chase 3m 2f
5:20pm – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f
Who are the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup runners?
Galopin Des Champs
Banbridge
Inothewayurthinkin
Monty's Star
Corbetts Cross
Jungle Boogie
Gentlemansgame
The Real Whacker
Ahoy Senor
Royale Pagaille
