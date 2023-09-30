Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions live stream: how to watch AFL Grand Final 2023 from anywhere

Watch a free AFL Grand Final 2023 live stream

It's free to live stream the Collingwood Magpies vs Brisbane Lions in Australia, with Channel Seven and its 7plus streaming service showing the AFL Grand Final 2023. If you live in Australia but you're away from home right now, you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. There's full details on how to watch the Grand Final live, wherever you are in the world, just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, September 30 Kick-off time: 2.30pm AEST / 5.30am BST / 12.30am ET / 9.30pm PT (Fri) Watch free: 7plus (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

After six months and a preliminary final for the ages, the 2023 AFL premiership season comes to its climax this weekend as the Collingwood Magpies and Brisbane Lions going head-to-head in front of a massive crowd at the MCG.

One of the most prolific teams in AFL history, Collingwood have had to wait an agonising 13 years since their last premiership crown. And it took the Pies a thrilling one-point win over GWS in their preliminary final to reach this year's Grand Final and give them the opportunity to equal Essendon and Carlton's record of 16 titles.

The Pies may have home ground advantage on Saturday, but the Brisbane Lions have had the wood over the Melburnians this year. In fact, you have to go back to 2019 to find the last time Collingwood finished a game victoriously against the Lions. And, of course, the Brisbane side have those memories of two consecutive Grand Final wins over the Magpies during their extraordinary three-year run from 2001 to 2003. Having bagged the Brownlow Medal for the second time in his career earlier this week, a win for the Lions on Saturday will be the dream end to a fantastic season for star man Lachie Neale.

It's fair to say that the Pies and the Lions have been the two best teams in the AFL this year finishing in the top places of the ladder and it's set to be an absorbing final in Melbourne. Read on as we explain how to get an AFL Grand Final live stream online from wherever you are, including for FREE, and watch Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions this Saturday.

Watch a Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions live stream for FREE

Channel Seven has the broadcast rights to the AFL Grand Final in Australia, so it will be shown live and free on Channel Seven. You can watch the Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 30 at 2.30pm AEST. You can also live stream the game from Channel Seven’s streaming platform, 7plus. 7plus is 100% free to watch across a broad variety of devices – you simply need to create a 7plus account. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions free from abroad. The AFL Grand Final will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo after the game is over.

How to watch the AFL Grand Final from anywhere

If you’re an Aussie overseas who wants to watch that free Grand Final live stream on 7plus, you’ll discover that access is geo-blocked. You can get past it, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

Use a VPN to stream the AFL grand final from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's knowledgeable 24/7 support at hand if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch AFL

You can get started with a VPN in three easy plays:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in Australia in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to 7plus and watch the AFL Grand Final as if you were back at home

How to watch the AFL Grand Final: live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport has the broadcasting rights to the AFL Grand Final in New Zealand, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country’s Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform – where a pass costs NZ$24.99 per week or NZ$44.99 per month. You'll find the Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions live stream on Sky Sport 7, with kick-off at 5.30pm. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch the AFL Grand Final: live stream in the UK

In the UK, the 2023 AFL Grand Final is being shown on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport), with kick-off at 5.30am BST. If you’re not already a subscriber, watching the game won’t require a big commitment either, as you can grab a Discovery+ Premium pass for £29.99, and get access to 30 days of TNT Sports. The Discovery+ app will let subscribers watch AFL on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. Outside the UK? To access the TNT Sports streaming from abroad, you’ll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch the AFL Grand Final in the rest of the world

If you live outside of Australia or anywhere else where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch the AFL Grand Final online with the Watch AFL streaming service.

Watch AFL requires a subscription, with the Grand Final Pass costing AU$46.

Remember: Australians currently away from home can watch an AFL Grand Final live stream for free from abroad on 7Plus by using a VPN.