PSG vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Champions League game online

Two European giants meet in the first leg of this round-of-sixteen tie of the UEFA Champions League

Image showing Mo Salah of Liverpool
(Image credit: Photo by Alex Pantling. Getty Images)
Today's PSG vs Liverpool live stream sees the winners of the UCL league phase take on the French champions in search of a place in the Champions League quarterfinals. Below we have all the information on how to watch PSG vs Liverpool from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Liverpool might feel slightly aggrieved to be facing such strong opposition at a relatively early stage of the knockout rounds, but it's merely a reflection of how poorly PSG performed in the league phase of the UCL. The French champions won just half of their eight games, but beat Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the playoffs to set up this tie against the runaway Premier League leaders.

Arne Slot's side looked set for a 100% winning record in their Champions League campaign, but lost away to PSV with the top seed already secured. Mo Salah and co weren't involved in the FA Cup this weekend, which means they'll have had plenty of time to work out how to deal with Ousmane Dembele, who has been in incredible goal-scoring form since the turn of the year. Will they be able to keep him quiet and take a first-leg advantage back to Anfield?

Here's where to watch PSG vs Liverpool live streams online from anywhere.

Watch PSG vs Liverpool via live stream: A quick guide

Key dates

  • Date: Wednesday, March 5
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT

Best streams

Use a VPN to watch any PSG vs Liverpool live stream

NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – Save 70% and try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

View Deal

How to watch PSG vs Liverpool live streams in the US

The PSG vs Liverpool live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch PSG vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

The PSG vs Liverpool live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official PSG vs Liverpool broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What time is PSG vs Liverpool?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream kicks off on Wednesday, March 5 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch PSG vs Liverpool for free?

Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch PSG vs Liverpool from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch PSG vs Liverpool on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

