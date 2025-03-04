PSG vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Champions League game online

Today's PSG vs Liverpool live stream sees the winners of the UCL league phase take on the French champions in search of a place in the Champions League quarterfinals. Below we have all the information on how to watch PSG vs Liverpool from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Liverpool might feel slightly aggrieved to be facing such strong opposition at a relatively early stage of the knockout rounds, but it's merely a reflection of how poorly PSG performed in the league phase of the UCL. The French champions won just half of their eight games, but beat Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the playoffs to set up this tie against the runaway Premier League leaders.

Arne Slot's side looked set for a 100% winning record in their Champions League campaign, but lost away to PSV with the top seed already secured. Mo Salah and co weren't involved in the FA Cup this weekend, which means they'll have had plenty of time to work out how to deal with Ousmane Dembele, who has been in incredible goal-scoring form since the turn of the year. Will they be able to keep him quiet and take a first-leg advantage back to Anfield?

Here's where to watch PSG vs Liverpool live streams online from anywhere.

The PSG vs Liverpool live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

How to watch PSG vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

The PSG vs Liverpool live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Africa

Click to see more PSG vs Liverpool streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for PSG vs Liverpool, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more PSG vs Liverpool streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including PSG vs Liverpool. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including PSG vs Liverpool, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more PSG vs Liverpool streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for PSG vs Liverpool for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show PSG vs Liverpool in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing PSG vs Liverpool in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between PSG vs Liverpool on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of PSG vs Liverpool. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Liverpool, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Liverpool, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Liverpool, on Viaplay: Denmark and Sweden. In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay, but this fixture is on broadcaster Stöð 2 Sport. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch PSG vs Liverpool in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of PSG vs Liverpool in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of PSG vs Liverpool in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). PSG vs Liverpool will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Liverpool. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the PSG vs Liverpool. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions Leasgue League 2024/25 in Ireland. TNT Sports will be showing PSG vs Liverpool. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. PSG vs Liverpool will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Liverpool. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including PSG vs Liverpool. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing PSG vs Liverpool. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including PSG vs Liverpool. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show PSG vs Liverpool. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Liverpool. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including PSG vs Liverpool.

Asia

Click to see more PSG vs Liverpool streams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Both will be showing PSG vs Liverpool. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including PSG vs Liverpool: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including PSG vs Liverpool, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including PSG vs Liverpool, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including PSG vs Liverpool, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes PSG vs Liverpool. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes PSG vs Liverpool. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes PSG vs Liverpool.

Oceania

Click to see more PSG vs Liverpool streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including PSG vs Liverpool. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the PSG vs Liverpool fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more PSG vs Liverpool streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Aston Villa vs Celtic. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is PSG vs Liverpool? The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream kicks off on Wednesday, March 5 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch PSG vs Liverpool for free? Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch PSG vs Liverpool from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch PSG vs Liverpool on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).