Northampton vs Bath live stream: How to watch Premiership Rugby final 2024

A season of toil, skill and monstrous hits all comes down to this – Northampton vs Bath for the Gallagher Premiership Rugby crown. The league's top two sides came through pulsating semi-finals thanks to respective fly-halves Fin Smith and Finn Russell to reach the Twickenham final, and are desperate to end their long waits for the title. Here's where to watch Northampton vs Bath live streams online from anywhere.

Northampton topped the Gallagher Premiership regular season by recording a better points difference by four. Playmaker-in-chief Fin Smith has been the key, pulling the strings and kicking the points as the Saints beat frequent champions Saracens 22-20 in the play-off semi-final. Also on the Saints agenda will be providing a fitting send-off for trio Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Waller, who are all leaving the club for pastures new this summer. In recently retired England captain Lawes' case, he'll be joining French side Brive after playing his whole club career with Northampton. Saints last won the Premiership in 2014.

Bath have had to wait even longer. Not since their mid-1990s heyday have the Somerset side lifted a league title, 1996's triumph meaning a whole generation of fans have yet to taste domestic success. Scotland fly-half Finn Russell has been central to that return to the elite, echoing Stuart Barnes and Mike Catt's successes in the 1980s and 1990s. Russell ran the show in the 31-23 defeat of Sale last weekend, his understanding with England scrum half Ben Spencer shining through. Sam Underhill is a fierce competitor in the pack.

Follow our guide to watch a Northampton vs Bath live stream from all over the world.

How to watch Northampton vs Bath for FREE

The 2024 Gallagher Premiership Rugby final, Northampton vs Bath, is being shown for free on both ITV1 and the broadcaster's streaming service ITVX. Kick-off is set for 3pm BST on Saturday afternoon. The ITV coverage starts at 2.25pm to get you in the mood for the final. Whether live or on catch-up, you can get a free Premiership Rugby final live stream via the ITVX website and mobile app. ITV is a free service, though you should have a valid UK TV Licence to watch it, as these cover digital content consumption too.

How to watch Northampton vs Bath in the US

Northampton vs Bath is being shown on Fox Sports 2 in the US, with kick-off scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning.

Not got cable? Fox Sports 2 is available via Fubo's International Sports Plus add-on. Plans start at $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, and the add-on is $6.99 per month on top.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Northampton vs Bath in the UK

Northampton vs Bath is also available on TNT Sports in the UK. Kick-off is set for 3pm BST afternoon, and live coverage begins at 2pm. You can get the channel by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

Watch Northampton vs Bath in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is showing Northampton vs Bath, which kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday. Sportsnet Plus Premium costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year.

How to watch Northampton vs Bath in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch Northampton vs Bath in Australia. Kick-off is set for 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $12 Stan Basic sub).

How to watch Northampton vs Bath in New Zealand