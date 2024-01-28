Lions vs 49ers live: how to watch NFL NFC Championship Game, TV streams, kickoff times, news

The Lions are one of just four teams never to have played in a Super Bowl, therefore their AFC Championship title-deciding clash with the 49ers on Sunday is a very big deal. The odds are stacked against Dan Campbell’s men, who are up against the conference’s No.1 seed in their own backyard – and the Niners have even had an extra day of rest – but this Detroit team has taken utmost pleasure in breaking the mould all season.

What’s more, anybody who watched these teams in action last weekend might hesitate to call the 49ers the clear favourites. They came within a whisker of being dumped out by the Packers in what would have been an almighty shock, and for all the greatness of Christian McCaffrey, one of the Lions defense's key strengths is stopping the run. Deebo Samuel's status could be a huge factor.

The winning team will lift the George Halas Trophy and face either the Chiefs or the Ravens in the Super Bowl in two weeks' time.

HOW TO WATCH THE FREE LIONS VS 49ERS LIVE STREAM ON 7PLUS

Swipe to scroll horizontally AUS stream: 7Plus (FREE) UK stream: NFL Game Pass / Sky Sports US stream: Fox

What time is kickoff?

Lions vs 49ers kickoff is on Sunday, January 28, at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT. In Australia, that's 10.30am AEDT on Monday, January 29.

Lions vs 49ers news and venue

This is the first ever meeting between Goff, the first pick in the 2016 Draft, and Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 Draft.

The game will be played at the 49ers' Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.