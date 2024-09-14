How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox: free stream and cable-free options September 15

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox is not just one of the biggest rivalries in baseball, but it’s one of the biggest in any sports. Despite having a bit of a bumpy ride after a strong start, the New Yorkers are top of the American League East, while their opponents are still trying to tie down a wild card spot. Make sure you know how to watch Yankees vs Red Sox live stream for September 15 from anywhere.

Yankees vs Red Sox free live stream – Sep. 15 Date: Sunday, September 15 Time: 1.35 pm ET / 10.35 pm PT / 6.35pm BST / 3.35 am AEST (Sept. 16) Venue: Yankee Stadium FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere with NordVPN

As ever, all eyes will be on Aaron Judge. The big-hitting Yankees captain continues to break records and smashed a game-winning grand slam on Friday. He has been ably backed up by Juan Soto. They have now hit a combined 100 RBIs this season, something not achieved by any Yankee pair since Robinson Cano and Curtis Granderson pulled off the feat back in 2011.

Boston still has work to do to make it to the postseason and losing the first two games of this series has not helped. They are third in the AL East and not guaranteed the Wild Card spot. Left fielder Tyler O'Neill can do serious damage though, having already hit 30 homers this season. The pitching matchup is set to be Carlos Rodón taking on Kutter Crawford.

Read on to find out how to watch a New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox live stream for September 15 wherever you are, and potentially for free.

Yankees vs Red Sox live stream: how to watch baseball for FREE in UK

The BBC is showing Yankees vs Red Sox for free on BBC 1 and BBC iPlayer. The first pitch is set for 6.35pm BST on Sunday afternoon. Coverage starts just a few minutes before.

How to watch a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream from anywhere

Use NordVPN to watch your usual live streams from abroad.

Yankees vs Red Sox live stream September 15: how to watch in the US without cable

When it comes to streaming the Yankees, Red Sox – and baseball in general – online, your first choice has to be MLB.TV. Not only does it have the most extensive game coverage featuring nearly every game all season long, but it also supports a slew of devices.

You can watch every out-of-market regular-season game live on MLB.TV. Or if you prefer to see the games in HD you can view them on demand. MLB.TV’s out-of-market yearly packages are the best for value and you can choose whether you want to watch all the teams in the league for $139.99 a year or just follow a single team for $119.99 a year.

MLB.TV works on all of the most popular streaming devices including Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and many others so you’ll never miss a game no matter where you are.

MLB.TV is here to save the day for your Yankees and Red Sox live streaming, provided you don't live anywhere near New York or Boston. Thanks to MLB blackout restrictions, only those who live elsewhere – or New York fans who may be traveling – will be able to stream via MLB.TV.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package and one of the only ways to watch the Yankees if you've cut the cord. With the Pro Plan ($80/month), you get over 150 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like E!, AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. There's a 7-day free trial, too, letting you try before you buy.

DirecTV Stream also offers YES and NESN, as well as other RSNs depending on where you live. With one of the premium packages (that start at $98/month) you'll be able to watch all the sports you can handle come game day.

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox September 15 live stream baseball in Canada

Baseball fans in Canada can watch the Yankees vs Red Sox on Sportsnet, which is also the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays. Coverage is set to start at 1.35 pm ET / 4.35 pm PT. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service Sportsnet+ instead, with prices starting at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year.

Yankees vs Red Sox September 15 live stream: how to watch baseball for FREE in Australia

Baseball fans Down Under can get their fix via the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. However, Red Sox vs New York Yankees on September 15th is unfortunately not one of the games available. The service features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE seven-day trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month.