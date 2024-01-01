How to watch The Tourist season 2 online from anywhere

How to watch The Tourist season 2

All six episodes of The Tourist season 2 will be FREE to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK from 6am GMT on Monday, January 1. The first episode will air on BBC One at 9pm the same day. All episodes will be available to watch on Stan in Australia from Tuesday, January 2, while viewers in the US will have to wait until Thursday, February 29. Away from the UK and still want to watch? Use a VPN to watch The Tourist season 2 from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Monday, January 1 (UK) TV channel: BBC One Time: 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8am AEDT FREE stream: iPlayer (UK) Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer when abroad

The Tourist season 2 preview

The hotly anticipated second series of the award-winning smash hit series The Tourist sees Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald reprise their roles as amnesiac former reprobate Elliot Stanley and zany constable Helen Chambers. Only this time, the odd couple have delved so far into Elliot’s past they’ve ended up in Ireland.

Greg Larsen is also back as Ethan Krum, Helen’s horrible fiancé, plus there’s a whole new rogues’ gallery of characters, including Detective Ruairi Slater (Conor MacNeil), Niamh Cassidy (Olwen Fouere) and the menacing McDonnell family – Donal (Diarmaid Murtagh), Orla (Nessa Matthews), Fergal (Mark McKenna) and Frank (Francis Magee).

Set in the Australian outback, the first season of The Tourist introduced Elliot as a sympathetic lost soul far from home, trying desperately to piece together his past after a near-fatal car crash.

Fast-forward a little, and it turned out that our protagonist wasn't such a good guy after all. Having stolen a large wad of cash from his ruthless handler, Kosta Panigiris (Alex Dimitriades), he ran away with Kosta’s fiancée, Luci (Shalom Brune-Franklin), so it’s little wonder so many people are out for his blood.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Tourist season 2 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Tourist season 2 free online

How to watch The Tourist season 2 online for FREE

All six episodes of The Tourist season 2 will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer at 6am GMT on Monday, January 1. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these cover digital content consumption too. The first episode will air on BBC One at 9pm on Monday, January 1, and the second will air on the same channel at the same time the following day. After that, things get a little convoluted – scroll to the bottom of this page for the episode schedule. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch The Tourist season 2 from anywhere

If you're away from home when The Tourist season 2 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the dramatic thriller like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading one of the best VPNs allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And ExpressVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch The Tourist season 2 from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick set up and connect to, easy to use and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices. And what makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get 3-months extra FREE – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss.

How to use a VPN to watch The Tourist season 2

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch The Tourist season 2 online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for BBC iPlayer.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer website or app to watch The Tourist season 2.

(Image credit: google)

How to watch The Tourist season 2 for free in Australia

All six episodes of The Tourist season 2 will be available to stream on Stan from Tuesday, January 2 in Australia. Plans are available from AU$10 a month, but new members can take advantage of the service’s 30-day free trial first. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free Stan stream – just grab a VPN and tune in as if you were back at home.

(Image credit: google)

How to watch The Tourist season 2 in the US

It's all change for fans based in the US, as the series is switching hands from Max to Netflix. Every episode of The Tourist season 2 will be available to watch from Thursday, February 29 in the US. Season 1 will hit the streamer on Thursday, February 1. A subscription starts at $6.99 per month. To get rid of ads you'll need to pay at least $15.49 per month, while 4K streaming will cost at least $22.99 per month. Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Tourist season 2 on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Can you watch The Tourist season 2 in Canada?

At the time of writing, any plans to make The Tourist season 2 available to watch in Canada are yet to be announced. However, it's worth noting that season 1 of the show hit Prime Video two months after its debut.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Tourist season 2 on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

The Tourist season 2 trailer

Who is in the cast for The Tourist season 2? Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley

Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers

Conor MacNeill as Detective Ruairi Slater

Olwen Fouéré as Niamh Cassidy

Greg Larsen as Ethan Krum

Diarmaid Murtagh and Donal McDonnell

Nessa Matthews as Orla McDonnell

Mark McKenna as Fergal McDonnell

Francis Magee as Frank McDonnell

The Tourist season 2 episode release schedule in the UK

All six episodes of The Tourist season 2 will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am GMT on Monday, January 1.

For those looking to watch the drama unfold on linear TV, the schedule for watching episodes on BBC One is as follows:

(All times GMT)