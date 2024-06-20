How to watch The Stormtrooper Scandal online from anywhere

Don't worry if you don't know much about NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens), don't worry, you'll soon pick it up. The key thing to bear in mind is that artists don't much care for having their work sold without, it is alleged, their permission. When that happens all Hell tends to break loose. Here's where to watch The Stormtrooper Scandal online for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally BBC One: Thursday, June 20 at 9pm BST Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

It's billed as a "stranger than fiction" documentary but is it really anything more than a get-rich-quick scheme that suddenly unravels spectacularly? It hardly matters as the results are captivating and the drama ends up involving Lucasfilm (and therefore Disney) and artists including Jake Chapman, D*Face and Chemical X.

Oh, and there's also Ben Moore, the charismatic curator who put the appropriately titled "Art Wars Collection" together in November 2021. The digital artworks were images based on the iconic stormtrooper helmets from Star Wars and all 1,138 items sold out in seconds for just over $3million and made Moore, technically, an instant crypto-millionaire.

Everybody wins right? Moore and the other organisers are in the money, the artists earn from their endeavours and the collectors get to own whatever it is the wanted to buy in the first place. Wrong.

Not all the artists had given their consent, many collectors ended up with worthless NFTs and Moore became the art world's public enemy number one. This documentary talks to everybody involved. Read on as we explain how to watch The Stormtrooper Scandal from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Stormtrooper Scandal free online

The Stormtrooper Scandal premieres on BBC Two at 9pm BST on Thursday, June 20. The show is also available to live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch The Stormtrooper Scandal on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch The Stormtrooper Scandal but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch The Stormtrooper Scandal from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate geographical location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.

Can you watch The Stormtrooper Scandal in the US?

As yet, there is no confirmation of a broadcast slot for The Stormtrooper Scandal in the U.S. - although this is likley to change.

However, Brits away from home can use a VPN to watch The Stormtrooper Scandal on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

Can you watch The Stormtrooper Scandal in Canada?

There is no word as to when or if The Stormtrooper Scandal will arrive in Canada but UK nationals currently traveling in the Great White North can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch The Stormtrooper Scandal in Australia?

As with Canada and the U.S., The Stormtrooper Scandal has not been picked up an Australian broadcaster or streaming service at the time of writing but Brits working or on vacation Down Under can use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. We recommend Nord.