How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 online – live stream every episode FREE from anywhere

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 online

UK viewers can watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 absolutely free on BBC iPlayer. The Drag Race spin-off will be hosted by WOW Presents Plus in the US, while episodes are added weekly on Crave in Canada and on Australian streamer Stan for viewers Down Under.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 preview

Eleven of the fiercest queens will go head-to-head in this Drag Race spin-off dubbed “the Olympics of drag.” After a two-year hiatus, the brightest stars from the franchise – hailing from the UK, the US, Europe and beyond – will battle it out for a £50,000 prize and for the chance to be crowned “Queen of the Mothertucking World!” Read our guide below for how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World online, and completely FREE on BBC iPlayer.

Mama Ru returns alongside Michele Visage and judges Graham Norton and Alan Carr for the sophomore season of Drag Race: UK vs The World. And it promises to be even bigger and better than the first – an impressive feat considering it gifted us that side-splitting Snatch Game performance from Baga Chips and a shady rivalry between drag icons Pangina Heals and Jimbo.

With the franchise continuing to grow, season 2 will feature even more contestants from around the world. That includes Drag Race España’s Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, Australia’s Hannah Conda, and runner-up Marina Summers, who’ll no doubt be looking to snatch the crown for the Philippines. We’ll see them sissy that walk on the runway alongside US fan favorites Scarlett Envy and Mayhem Miller, in addition to UK drag talent such as Choriza May and Tia Kofi.

It's a sick’ning lineup with an equally gag-worthy roster of guest judges. Oscar-nominee Richard E. Grant, Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, and Team GB Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley, will be there to cheer on the queens and ascertain their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent, with the top two queens of the week performing a lip-sync and the winner able to send one of their rivals packing.

Ready to be gooped and gagged? Then read our guide below, which details how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 online for FREE from anywhere now.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 FREE online

Put some bass in that walk because RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World is back. Season 2 will air on BBC Three from Friday, February 9 at 9pm GMT, with episodes broadcast every week at the same time. For those wanting to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 online, you can watch episodes on BBC iPlayer live or on-demand shortly after their TV broadcast. It’s a FREE service, though you should have a valid UK TV licence, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 online from anywhere

If you're away from home when RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 airs, you'll be unable to watch new episodes live or on-demand due to annoying regional restrictions.

Can I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 online in the US?

The last season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World landed on WOW Presents Plus back in 2022 in the US. Although we’ve yet to see explicit confirmation, we’d assume the show’s season 2 episodes arrive on the streamer, starting from Friday, February 9 at 4pm ET/1pm PT – exactly the same time as it’s broadcast in the UK – with new episodes available every week until March 29.

You can watch episode one of the series completely free. But you'll need a monthly subscription to watch subsequent episodes. Membership costs a meagre $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year and gives you access to the ever-multiplying number of international versions of Drag Race, including Thailand, Canada, Holland, Drag Race Italy, Spain, and the UK. Plus, the LGBTQ+ streamer has dozens of drag documentaries, originals, and specials like Werq the World and UNHhhh too.

But just because you're out of the UK doesn't mean you can't connect to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 online in Canada

Those with linear TV can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World on the Crave 2 channel on Friday, February 9 from 10pm ET / 7pm ET. Alternatively, stream season 2 of the gag-worthy Drag Race spin-off with a subscription to Crave. A monthly subscription costs from CA$4.99 (plus tax) for the ad-supported Basic plan, or you can pay more and enjoy an ad-free experience. New subscribers get a 7-day FREE trial too! Out of the country? Purchase a VPN to connect to the streaming services you pay for, and watch your favorite content from anywhere in the world.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 for free in Australia

Drag fans down under can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2 with a subscription to Stan. New episodes arrive from Saturday, February 10, with a new episode uploaded each week. A Stan membership costs from AU$10 a month, but first, new customers can enjoy a generous 30-day free trial. Travelling overseas? Just because you’re out of the country doesn’t mean you can’t watch your favorite shows. Just download a VPN to stream from the same OTT platforms you would at home.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season 2 – Meet the Queens

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season 2, contestants

Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, 25, from Madrid, Spain

Choriza May, 31, from Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

Gothy Kendoll, 25, from Leicester, UK

Hannah Conda, 31, from Sydney, Australia

Jonbers Blonde, 33, from Belfast, UK

Keta Minaj, 42, from Amsterdam, the Netherlands

La Grande Dame, 23, from Nice, France

Marina Summers, 26, from Makati, the Philippines

Mayhem Miller, 41, from Riverside US

Scarlett Envy, 31, from New York City, US

Tia Kofi, 32, from South London, UK

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World, episode guide