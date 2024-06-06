How to watch My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes online from anywhere

Taking an in-depth look at one of America’s most infamous serial killers, My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes reveals home video footage and private recordings of Jeffery Dahmer. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes online and from wherever you are in the world.

This documentary features previously unreleased recordings of conversations between Jeffery Dahmer and his father, Lionel, who made tapes when he visited his son in prison. The show also offers intimate home videos of the pair, giving insight into their relationship before and after Jeffery's horrific crimes.

Until Dahmer’s arrest in 1991, his family, including his father, were entirely unaware of the murderer’s actions. My Son Jeffery sheds light on the impact the shocking revelations of the depths of Jeffrey’s depravity had on them. We’ll also hear from those whose lives were impacted by the serial killer, including childhood friends, roommates, law enforcement and even a survivor as the four episodes of the documentary chart Dhamer’s life, from his upbringing and his time in the army to the murders and his subsequent imprisonment and death.

This docuseries is an absolute must-see for true crime fans, so keep reading our guide on how to watch My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes online from absolutely anywhere.

Good news for true crime fans in the US, My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes is already available Stateside, having aired back in September. You can stream all four episodes right now via Fox Nation with a 7-day FREE trial that should see you through the docuseries.

If you want to stay with the service for longer, it costs $5.99 per month or $64.99 for the whole year.

After a fairly sizeable delay, My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes arrives in the UK via Paramount Plus, with all four episodes of the true crime series landing on Friday, June 7. A subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub in the UK, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to anyone who hasn't signed up before. However, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus is yours as a free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video. If you’re away from your home country, remember that you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

It's bad news for Aussie true crime fans as months after its US release, there's no sign of My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes arriving any time soon.

It's the same story in Canada, with no news of when My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes might arrive in the Great North.

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes episode guide

Episode 1: "Abandoned"

A young Jeffrey Dahmer matures in a broken household. In his own chilling words he reveals details of his morbid path towards his first murder, mirroring his father's early troubled fantasies.

Episode 2: "Enlisted"

Unaware of his son's first murder, Lionel Dahmer sends Jeffrey away, first to college, then to the army in an attempt to straighten him out. As an army medic, with access to drugs Jeffrey starts terrorizing his roommate.

Episode 3: "Unleashed"

Jeffrey Dahmer moves to Milwaukee, free to prey on the city's thriving gay scene. Unbeknown to his family, skilled conman, Jeffrey lives out his darkest fantasies, killing and cannibalizing 15 young men and boys in just over 3 years.

Episode 4: "Discovered"

Jeffrey Dahmer is arrested and sentenced to life. Behind bars, he seeks redemption and reconnects with his father through religion. But for the victim's families and friends, the pain continues: Jeffrey's infamy brings retribution.

Who was Jeffery Dahmer? Jeffrey Dahmer was one of America's most notorious serial killers. Over a thirteen-year period between 1978 and 1991, Dahmer murdered, dismembered and sometimes cannibalized seventeen, predominantly gay, young men. Dahmer was handed fifteen (later sixteen) life sentences for his crimes in 1992, serving two years in Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin before being killed by a fellow inmate.