How to watch Barbarians v Fiji: live stream Killik Cup rugby union from anywhere

Watch Barbarians v Fiji live stream

You can watch a Barbarians v Fiji live stream on Sky Sports in the UK, with specialist streamer FloRugby in the US, Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand. Not in your home country this weekend? You can use a VPN to unblock your usual Barbarians v Fiji live stream from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, June 22 Time: 5.15pm BST / 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT / 2.15am AEST (Sun) Live streams: Sky Sports (UK) | FloRugby (US) | Stan Sport (AU) | Sky Sport (NZ) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Barbarians v Fiji: preview

With a month of rugby internationals to whet the appetite of union fans the world over, the opening weekend's Barbarians vs Fiji clash is sure to be a spectacle to kick things off in flamboyant style.

Barbarians games are rarely dull and the last time they butted up against the Flying Fijians in 2019, the Pacific Islanders came out 33-31 winners in a thriller.

Currently ranked 11th in the world, Fiji had a World Cup to remember last year, with their 22-15 win against Australia the highlight of this proud rugby nation's history. That was balanced out with a loss against Portugal, and England just about had enough in their tank to dump the Fijians out at the quarter-final stage. Their busy upcoming schedule sees Fiji travel between Georgia, the US, Wales and Ireland after the visit to Twickenham, and a win on Saturday would be a sweet way to start.

Their mission is an intimidating one, however, with the Baa-Baas compiling an immense squad that boasts a scarcely credible 968 Test caps between them. Danny Care, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Kyle Sinckler and Ben Youngs are among the English contingent, with international superstars Sam Whitelock, Gael Fickou and Scott Sio all in the 23-man squad, too.

This is rugby union in its purest form. So keep reading for all the information you need to watch a Barbarians v Fiji live stream, including TV channels and Killik Cup streaming services around the world.

Watch Barbarians v Fiji in the UK

How to watch Barbarians v Fiji live streams in the UK

You'll need Sky Sports to watch this game from Twickenham in the UK. It's set to be broadcast on Sky Sports Action, with coverage starting at 5pm BST ahead of the 5.15pm kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the Killik Cup rugby via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a longer contract? Now Sports memberships offer a more flexible option with Day (£14.99) and Month (£34.99) options. To access Sky Go or Now from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed below.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

How to watch Barbarians v Fiji from outside your country

If you’re overseas when the Killik Cup rugby is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream Barbarians v Fiji from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price from $3.99 per month. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Barbarians v Fiji

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your domestic streaming service and watch as if you were back at home.

Global Barbarians v Fiji live streams

How to watch Barbarians v Fiji in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights for the Barbarians vs Fiji game in the US, with kick-off set for 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT on Saturday. A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (effectively $12.50 per month) that you can sign up to on the website. That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Can I watch a Barbarians v Fiji live stream in Canada?

It doesn't look like any broadcaster or streamer has picked up this Killik Cup clash in Canada. That means anybody visiting the Great White North this weekend who wants to watch live will need to download a VPN and watch via their domestic streaming service as if pack at home.

How to live stream Barbarians v Fiji in Australia

To stream Barbarians vs Fiji rugby live in Australia, you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. It costs $27 a month (comprised of $12 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. Kick off is at 2.15am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Barbarians v Fiji in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the Barbarians play Fiji in the Killik Cup in New Zealand. Subscribers can tune in online using the Sky Go service, with kick-off set for 4.15am NZT. If you don't have Sky Sport already, you can also watch the rugby union with a Sky Sport Now pass, which costs $24.99 per week, $49.99 a month or $449.99 a year.