How to watch an F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream 2024

Looking for a free Bahrain Grand Prix live stream to watch the F1? You're in luck. We've got a choice of free live streams for you as well as some paid-for options too.

We're finally back on track, but with the in-house drama at Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton's shock Ferrari revelation, it seems like F1 never went away. However, when we hit the track in Bahrain it'll undoubtedly be business as usual, and the perennial question remains: can anyone beat Max Verstappen and Red Bull?

CLICK HERE FOR HOW TO WATCH THE FREE BAHRAIN LIVE STREAMS

If testing and the first two practice sessions of the season are anything to go by, then... maybe? With Mercedes posting a 1-2 in FP2, we have our fingers crossed that we could see some battles on track on Saturday, and both Ferrari drivers seem much more at ease with this season's SF-24.

For the first time ever, the grid is entirely the same two years in a row, so it's entirely down to the engineering teams to throw a spanner in the works. Expect all the same comms over the radio – George Russell shifting the blame, a healthy dose of Yuki fury – and, of course, some spills and thrills..

And remember, the first two races of the season are being held on a Saturday, so adjust your schedule accordingly – you wouldn't want to miss it, would you?

Follow our guide on how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix. We have all the details on the Bahrain race schedule and start time too.

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix live streams

You can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix with Sky Sports in the UK, ESPN in the US and through Foxtel in Australia. You'll find Bahrain GP live streams available through their streaming services Now, ESPN+, Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports too. You can watch worldwide live streams through F1 TV Pro as well.

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK stream: Sky Sports / Now US stream: ESPN / ESPN+ AUS stream: Foxtel / Kayo Sports Worldwide stream: F1 TV Pro

What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Saturday, March 2. The race starts at 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT. In Australia, that's 2am AEDT on Monday, February 26.

Ahead of that, you can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session. It begins at 4pm GMT / 11am ET / 8am PT on Friday, March 1.

Bahrain Grand Prix weather and predictions

The weather in Bahrain this weekend looks to be fairly temperate, with no rain and a predicted high of around 21C during FP3, falling to 18C during Qualifying. Moderate gusts of around 45kph are expected, which may bring sand with them.

Race day sees similar temperatures of around 20C, dropping to 17C by the end of the race, with much calmer wind.

Being the first race of the season, there's not a whole lot to go on, but the biggest improvements look to have come from La Scuderia. Leclerc and Sainz have both been making positive noises about the new car, while McLaren and Mercedes also seem to have picked up the pace.

But, if you're chancing your folding money on it, the safest bet is clearly Max Verstappen, who didn't break a sweat or give anything away on Thursday. A more compelling question is whether teammate Sergio Perez can keep make the most of the machinery.