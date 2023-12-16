Cowboys vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL game online from anywhere

Watch a Cowboys vs Bills live stream

You can watch a Cowboys vs Bills live stream on Fox in the US. NFL fans in Australia can watch the game on Kayo Sports. In Canada, Cowboys vs Bills is being shown on DAZN, TSN and CTV, while viewers in the UK can tune in on Sky Sports. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, December 17 Kick-off: 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT (Dec 18) TV channel: Fox Live stream: DAZN (CA) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Cowboys vs Bills preview

The Cowboys are capable of winning big games! They've taken the lead in the NFC East and are the No.2 seed in the conference, but can't afford to get too carried away yet. Their run-in is one of the toughest in the NFL. It begins with a clash at Highmark Stadium, on Sunday, against a Bills team coming off a statement victory of their own.

The Buffalo defense came up with some big stops last weekend and the team clung on for a precious victory over the Chiefs that keeps their slim postseason hopes just about alive. But Sean McDermott's men know that they still might have to win out to stand a chance of hauling themselves into the playoff picture.

They're at the bottom of a six-way tie with the Steelers, Colts, Texans, Broncos and Bengals for the last two spots in the AFC, and both Denver and Cincinnati hold the head-to-head tiebreakers over them.

The Cowboys are on a superb run of seven victories from eight, the latest a brutal beatdown of the previously high-flying Eagles that's done wonders for both Dak Prescott's MVP and Dallas' Super Bowl credentials. However, only two of those games were on the road, and Mike McCarthy's men are 3-3 away from the AT&T this season.

On their day the Bills can beat anyone, but there's no telling which version will show up on any given Sunday. Follow our guide on how to watch Cowboys vs Bills wherever you are and live stream NFL games all season.

Cowboys vs Bills live stream: watch in the US without cable

How to watch Cowboys vs Bills from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Cowboys vs Bills in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream Cowboys vs Bills from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Cowboys vs Bills

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Kayo Sports for Aussies abroad.

Cowboys vs Bills live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can live stream Cowboys vs Bills, along with every other game this season, on DAZN, which costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Cowboys vs Bills on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). You can also watch Cowboys vs Bills on CTV.

Cowboys vs Bills live stream in the UK

The Cowboys vs Bills game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 9.25pm GMT on Sunday night. The network shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at NFL Game Pass, which costs £14.99 per week or £49.99 for the rest of the season and shows every out of market game live. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream Cowboys vs Bills as if you were at home.

Watch a Cowboys vs Bills live stream in Australia