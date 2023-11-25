Chiefs vs Raiders live stream: how to watch NFL game from anywhere today – team news

Watch a Chiefs vs Raiders live stream

Looking for a free Chiefs vs Raiders live stream? Today's game is free-to-air on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. In the US, it's being shown on CBS and Paramount Plus (7-day free trial), in Canada it's on DAZN and TSN, and in the UK it's only on NFL Game Pass, but remember that you can watch on your usual service with a VPN when abroad too. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, November 26 Kick-off: 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT (Nov 27) TV channel: CBS FREE live stream: 7Plus (AUS) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Chiefs vs Raiders preview

At the start of this month, the Chiefs were hailed as Super Bowl frontrunners and the Raiders were 3-5 and had just parted ways with their head coach and general manager. Yet somehow, inexplicably, Las Vegas could ignite a genuine AFC West title race today, especially if KC's offensive woes continue.

Chiefs inactives: RB Jerick McKinnon, WR Kadarius Toney, DE BJ Thompson, OL Mike Caliendo, DT Neil Farrell, DE Malik Herring

Raiders inactives: CB Jakorian Bennett, QB Brian Hoyer, S Roderic Teamer, LB Amari Burney, C Hroniss Grasu, DT Byron Young, DT Nesta Jade Silvera

The reigning champions still have a cushion at the top of the division standings, but it's been beat so thin that even the Broncos, who started the campaign with five defeats from six, now fancy a look-in.

The Chiefs are reeling after throwing away a 17-7 half-time lead to lose 21-17 to the Eagles on Monday, and it's that offense that's drawing all of the heat. They've now failed to score a single measly second-half point in three straight games, and over the course of the season they're averaging 5.3 second-half points and 1.9 fourth-quarter points – both league-worst figures.

Patrick Mahomes had the right to feel aggrieved after Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Travis Kelce each made costly handling errors on Monday, but he wasn't entirely faultless himself, and the Raiders defense is coming off an impressive showing against the Dolphins.

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce just needs to find a way to inject some life into his offense. Aidan O'Connell went 24 of 41 for 271 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, and if running back Josh Jacobs hadn't had a rare off-day, they could easily be 6-5 rather than 5-6.

Follow our guide on how to watch Chiefs vs Raiders wherever you are and live stream NFL games all season.

Watch Raiders vs Chiefs for FREE in Australia

The Raiders vs Chiefs game is available to watch for free on 7Mate, which shows at least two NFL games per week. That means viewers can also fire up a free Raiders vs Chiefs live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. The catch is that kick-off is set for 8.25am AEDT first thing on Monday morning. Die-hard NFL fans can also tune in with via NFL Game Pass, which will show every game of the season live. A subscription costs for AU$28.99 per week or AU$138.99 for the rest of the season. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're abroad, in order to tap into your home coverage.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Chiefs vs Raiders in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream Chiefs vs Raiders from anywhere:

NordVPN: 69% off and a free Amazon gift card| From $2.99 per month

There are dozens of VPNs to choose from, but we recommend NordVPN. It's fast, straightforward to use, simple to install. Nord is compatible with a whole host of devices, a few of which includes Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS and Android software. Once installed, just pick the location of your home country, and click connect.

How to use a VPN to watch Chiefs vs Raiders

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 7Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 7Plus for Aussies abroad.

Chiefs vs Raiders live stream: watch in the US without cable

NFL fans can watch Chiefs vs Raiders on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday afternoon. How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders without cable: If you already have the channel on cable, you're all set. If you don't, you can tune in on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Alongside the NFL, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for Champions League, Serie A and Europa League soccer, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows. Alternatively, Fubo is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. It includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE Fubo trial. If you subscribe to Sling TV, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Chiefs vs Raiders live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can live stream Chiefs vs Raiders, along with every other game this season, on DAZN, which costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Chiefs vs Raiders on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). You can also live stream Chiefs vs Raiders on the streaming platform TSN Plus, which costs $8 per month or $80 per year.

Chiefs vs Raiders live stream in the UK