Disney Plus deal: nab 3 months for just AU$13.99 / NZ$14.99

With the September school holidays just around the corner, Disney Plus has a deal to help keep the whole family entertained at home. In both Australia and New Zealand, new and returning customers can score three months of Disney Plus for the price of one – that’s just AU$13.99 / NZ$14.99 for 90 days worth of content including Disney and Pixar movies, Star Wars, Marvel and much more.

Get Disney Plus for AU$13.99 / NZ$14.99 for the first 3 months (save AU$27.98 / NZ$29.98) From September 6 until 11.59pm AEST / NZST on September 20, you can score three months of Disney Plus for the price of one in Australia and New Zealand. This offer is open to both new and returning customers, and after the three-month promotional period, the price will return to AU$13.99 / NZ$14.99 per month. Cancel at any time within the three months to still get the full promotion and avoid ongoing costs.

As one of the best streaming services in both Australia and New Zealand, this deal on Disney Plus offers great value for money. Having doubled its library with the addition of Star, the variety of content on Disney Plus makes it great for any household, whether you have kids or not.

Disney Plus comes with 4K HDR support across hundreds of titles including classics like Cinderella and the entire catalogue of Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel movies, and one subscription can support up to four simultaneous streams. We’d argue that means you’re getting more value compared to what’s on offer from Netflix’s Standard plan, which costs AU$16.99 / NZ$18.49 per month and only offers up to two Full HD streams at one time.

What’s new on Disney Plus in September

While Disney Plus already boasts a huge library of shows, movies and documentaries, there’s a stack of new content arriving in September – right on time to take full advantage of this deal.

Star Wars fans can jump into another adventure with new episodes of Ahsoka dropping every Wednesday throughout September. The Jedi Knight, first seen in The Clone Wars animated series and then in both Rebels and The Mandalorian, spearheads her own story, taking viewers across a galaxy far, far away.

If you’d rather go under the sea, The Little Mermaid swims onto Disney Plus from September 6. This live-action remake of the 1989 classic retells the tail of Ariel, a mermaid who longs to walk on land. Featuring delightful and upbeat songs along with stunning CGI, it’s a great film for audiences of all ages.

Pixar fans are in for a treat as well, with Elemental arriving on September 13. The latest animated adventure takes place in the colourful Element City, following Ember and Wade as they navigate their friendship as complete opposites and try to mix fire and water in a place that otherwise keeps them apart.

If you’re looking for ways to keep the kids entertained while they’re home from school, Marvel’s I Am Groot and the documentary Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory also drop throughout the month, arriving on September 6 and 13 respectively. I Am Groot offers five shorts packed full of adventures through space, while Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory takes audiences to various corners of the planet, providing an educational view on our own world and the animals that live in it.

If none of the new additions take your fancy, there’s a lot already on Disney Plus to check out. From the entire library of MCU movies and TV shows including Avengers: Infinity War and Loki, blockbuster movies like Avatar 2: The Way of Water and The Menu, to National Geographic documentaries on just about any topic you can think of, there’s hours upon hours of entertainment to enjoy across the enitre three months.