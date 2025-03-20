What time is Severance season 2 episode 10 going to be released on Apple TV+?

The final episode of Severance season 2 will launch on Apple TV+ later this week

Here we are, folks. The final episode of Severance season 2 is almost upon us and, after waiting almost three years for the Apple TV Original to return, it's surreal to think its sophomore outing is almost over.

With the Apple TV+ series growing in popularity since season 2 debuted on January 17, I suspect you're already preparing to be seated as soon as its 10th and final chapter drops, too. Spoilers will circulate online soon after Severance's latest entry airs, so you'll want to watch it as soon as possible to avoid the possibility of someone ruining everything for you.

To that end, you'll want to know when season 2 episode 10 will be released. Below, I'll explain what date and time you can stream it in the US, UK, and Australia. That way, you'll know when you tune into Apple TV+ and catch it right away.

When will Severance season 2 episode 10 be available to stream in the US?

What'll happen to Helly R in Severance's season 2 finale? (Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Severance season 2 finale will debut on Apple TV+, aka one of the world's best streaming services, at 9pm PT on Thursday, March 20. For those of you who live in the US Eastern time zone, that's 12am ET on Friday, March 21.

What is the release time for Severance season 2's final episode in the UK?

What will Harmony Cobel do in season 2 episode 10? (Image credit: Apple TV+)

The final installment of season 2 will make its Apple TV+ debut in the UK at 4am GMT on Friday, March 21. That's because the clocks went forward in the US a few weeks ago, so the UK is one hour closer to the US Eastern and Pacific time zones.

Nevertheless, that means it'll be an early morning start for British fans who want to catch episode 10, titled 'Cold Harbor', before work. That might make you feel even more tired at the end of a long working week, but at least you won't have any big surprises ruined for you before you watch it on Friday evening!

When can I watch the Severance season 2 finale in Australia?

Will Gemma/Ms. Casey escape and/or be rescued in the season 2 finale? (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Season 2 episode 10 of one of the best Apple TV+ shows is set to arrive in Australia at 3pm AEDT on Friday, March 21. Reckon you can leave work early to stream at home asap? If you do, don't tell anyone that I told you to do that...

What is the runtime for Severance season 2 episode 10?

Will we see Dylan and Irving in this season's 10th and final chapter? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

You'll want to set aside some time to watch 'Cold Harbor'. At 76 minutes, it'll be the longest episode in Severance's history – so, if you were expecting another entry around the 40 to 60-minute mark, you'll be in for something of a surprise!

When will the next episode of Severance launch on Apple TV+?

Is Seth Milchick going to rebel against Lumon as well? (Image credit: Apple TV_+)

The short answer is: not for a long time. As I've stated throughout this article, episode 10 is season 2's final installment. I imagine your 'innie' and 'outie' are saying "boo" and "hiss" to that.

But, fret not, because Severance season 3 is on the way. Apple hasn't officially renewed one of its flagship TV shows for a third season, but director/executive producer Ben Stiller has confirmed that work is underway on season 3's scripts. Dichen Lachman, who plays Gemma/Ms. Casey, exclusively told me that she doesn't know when filming on season 3 will begin, though. So, as I said at the start of this section, it could be a while before the incredibly successful sci-fi mystery thriller is back on our screens.