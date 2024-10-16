Invincible season 3 finally has a release date and teaser trailer – and the Prime Video superhero series won't be interrupted this time

The first three episodes of Invincible season 3 will drop on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Invincible fans just got their biggest update yet about the return of the superhero animation series: we finally have a teaser trailer and official premiere date, along with confirmation that the next installment won't see a midseason break.

The first three episodes of Invincible season 3 will be released on Prime Video on Thursday, February 6, 2025, with a new episode dropping on the same day every week until March 13, which means that there will be another eight episodes in the season.

This isn't a complete surprise for fans who are in the know, as co-showrunner Simon Racioppa had previously told TechRadar that launching the series in two parts "wasn't the original plan" for Invincible season 2, so we didn't expect it to happen again.

What we did expect, though, was a teaser trailer (see below) to be unveiled around the time that the release date was revealed, and this has turned out to be the case. You can watch the two-and-a-half minute clip below.

Mark never gets a break. Here’s your Invincible Season 3 update… pic.twitter.com/8Ahmmdpt8ROctober 15, 2024

What does the Invincible season 3 teaser trailer tell us?

Invincible - Season 3 Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The teaser shows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) in a cafe having a very meta conversation about the series. It shows the pair catching up about recent events and Invincible season 2's ending, while also poking fun at the show's hiatus since the finale.

Even the announcement for season 3's release date was done in true Invincible fashion too, with Mark turning to Cecil and asking: "when is this all going to start"? Like many of the best superhero movies, the series deploys a self-aware humor as a way to poke fun at its own delays and setbacks.

There's still no official synopsis for season 3 of the show, but we do know from this brief clip is that Mark will need to go through some extensive 'special training' to prepare for what's coming next.

Seeing as the next chapter of one of the best Prime Video shows has been in the making for over three years, you'd think that the leading superhero from the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman would be ready for anything, but even he's surprised by the idea of having to exercise...