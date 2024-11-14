3 movies on Amazon Freevee with over 83% on Rotten Tomatoes that you should watch before they leave for Prime Video

If you haven't yet heard, the free streaming service equivalent of Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, is due to be shut down thanks to Prime Video's increasingly popular ad-supported tier. While most of Amazon Freevee's content library has slowly been migrated to Prime Video over the past year, one of the best streaming services, you can still use the app for now.

But before we say goodbye to one of the best free streaming services, you still have some time to squeeze in these three movies with over 83% on Rotten Tomatoes before it's phased out in the coming weeks. On the Freevee chopping block lays a high school coming-of-age, a family animation, and an action-thriller – three very different movies for all viewers.

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Hailee Steinfeld Movie - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

94% Age rating: R

R Length: 105 minutes

105 minutes Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

In her directorial debut, Kelly Fremon Craig rallies Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, and Haley Lu Richardson for her coming-of-age drama. High school student Nadine (Steinfeld) is finding her teenage years complicated to navigate, especially now that her popular older brother Darian (Blake Jenner) has sparked a romance with her best friend Krista (Richardson). As she creeps into a state of loneliness, an unlikely friendship is sparked between her and fellow teen student Erwin (Hayden Szeto), who reminds her that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

The Lego Movie (2014)

The LEGO® Movie - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 96%

96% Age rating: PG

PG Length: 105 minutes

105 minutes Directors: Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

When it comes to The Lego Movie, everything is awesome, and I'm not just talking about its all-star cast of voice actors. Lego guy Emmett (Christ Pratt) is a regular construction worker who minds his own business, but his rather normal life becomes all the more complicated when he's mistaken for a figure deemed the 'Special' - the key to saving the world. To stop the evil antagonist Lord Business (Will Ferrell) from taking over, Emmett is thrust into combat but unfortunately for him, his lack of skills and strength makes him hopeless.

Copshop (2021)

Copshop Trailer #1 (2021) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 83%

83% Age rating: R

R Length: 108 minutes

108 minutes Director: Joe Carnahan

Based on a story by Kurt McLeod and Mark Williams, Carnahan co-writes and directs this action-thriller starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. While fleeing from a deadly assassin, a con artist conjures a scheme to conceal his identity by hiding in a remote town police station. His plan for anonymity fails when he's hunted down by the assassin, which causes a rift between the two and a local police officer who's dragged into the mix.

