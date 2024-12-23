18 Prime Video subscription add-ons are discounted for the holidays – here are the 3 I'd recommend getting

Amazon's cut the price of 18 subscription add-ons to just $1.99

Discounts last for two months before reverting to normal prices

Offers for Prime Video subscription add-ons end on January 2, 2025

Prime Video has brought back some of the best Black Friday streaming deals just in time for the holidays. It's decided that this week is 'Digital Deals Week', and that means 18 Prime Video subscription add-ons are currently available for just $1.99 per month for two months.

You can find more details here, but like the discounted add-ons during the sale season, you'll need a Prime Video subscription to be able to sign up for these savings. Luckily, there is a 30-day free trial on offer if you're not sure about committing yet – here are three new Prime Video shows that might further sweeten deal.

With 18 different streaming subscriptions to choose from, you might be wondering which is best to take advantage of and if that's the case then there are three in particular I think you should put at the top of your to-subscribe list.

My top 3 Prime Video subscription add-ons

BBC Select monthly subscription: was $5.99 now $1.99 at Amazon BBC Select is the online home of the BBC's best documentaries as well as the hilarious and irreverent Horrible Histories: Christmas Special. With a roster of subjects ranging from natural history to royal abdications, strange beliefs and modern politics, it's a great place to find shows that shed new light on important topics.

Crunchyroll monthly 'Fan' subscription: was $7.99 now $1.99 at Amazon This is a huge discount that'll delight fans of anime: the Crunchyroll 'Fan' subscription is usually $7.99 per month so this is a discount of three-quarters. The Fan subscription doesn't give you offline viewing but it does give you ad-free viewing of over 46,000 episodes including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. How many can you view before the two-month discount runs out?

MGM Plus monthly subscription: was $6.99 now $1.99 at Amazon This is a great way to check out the superb From, one of MGM's best shows and now in its third season: it's sci-fi with a hint of the supernatural and it's gripping stuff. There's also Hotel Cocaine from the creator of Narcos and the rather more gentle Belgravia, from the award-winning writer Jullian Fellowes.

What subscription add-ons are available in the $1.99 deal offer?

Here's the full list of streaming services that are included in the Prime Video deal that's running from December 22 to January 2, 2025, alongside a highlight TV show or movie from each as a suggestion for where to get started.

Acorn TV - Harry Wild

ALLBLK - Wicked City

BBC Select - Horrible Histories: Christmas Special

Crunchyroll - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Great American Pure Flix - A Little Women's Christmas

Hallmark Plus - The Way Home

HIDIVE - I Parry Everything

History Vault - Alone

Lifetime Movie Club - Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

MGM Plus - FROM S3

MHz Choice - A French Village

Paramount Plus with Showtime - Dear Santa

PBS Documentaries - Leonardo da Vinci

PBS Living - Antiques Roadshow

PBS Masterpiece - Miss Scarlet season 5

Ryan and Friends Plus - Ryan's World Arctic Adventures

Starz - Outlander S7B

The Great Courses Signature Collection - The History and Archaeology of the Bible