7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more this weekend (July 21)

Let’s cut to the chase, it’s an absolutely huge weekend for entertainment. Two of this year’s biggest blockbusters – Barbie and Oppenheimer – are now playing in theaters and IMAX worldwide, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One also entering its second weekend on the silver screen.

If you aren’t heading out to watch Margot Robbie roller skate through Los Angeles or Cillian Murphy ponder the end of the world, then the likes of Netflix, Max and Prime Video have a handful of on-demand options to keep you entertained from the comfort of your own home – although this week’s selection is understandably weaker than usual.

Below, we’ve rounded up the seven biggest new movies and TV shows to stream this weekend – from They Cloned Tyrone to The Deepest Breath.

They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

This weekend’s headline-grabbing arrival is They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix, which was originally slated to hit the streamer back in December.

This multi-genre mystery caper – from the minds of Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier – stars John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris as an unlikely trio whose discovery in the Glen, a fictional US town, unearths a nefarious government conspiracy.

In an exclusive interview with TechRadar , Boyega told us that They Cloned Tyrone is a “film that offers a perfect balance between so many things”. The star also talked us through the movie’s shocking ending , so check back here once you’re done watching this new Netflix movie .

Now available to stream on Netflix.

The Flash (Prime Video, Apple TV Plus)

Okay okay, DC’s The Flash isn’t technically available to stream for free this weekend – it only came out a week ago! – but the new superhero film is already available to purchase on VOD (video-on-demand) services like Prime Video and Apple TV Plus .

This controversy-laden picture finds Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen (aka The Flash) teaming up with various versions of Batman to thwart a familiar Kryptonian enemy who emerges from the past. Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle and Michael Shannon all star.

The Flash has been the subject of negative press for various reasons – perhaps explaining why Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is making the film available to stream so soon – but this is still an action-packed superhero movie that has plenty to offer existing DC fans.

Now available to purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV Plus.

Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount Plus)

Jumping back into this week’s subscription-based content, Special Ops: Lioness – the latest series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan – is now streaming on Paramount Plus.

This eight-episode, based-on-true-events, military thriller stars Zoe Saldaña as a CIA station chief who recruits a young Marine (Laysla De Oliveira) to infiltrate a dangerous terrorist organization. Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly and Dave Annable are among the show’s supporting cast.

Critics have described Special Ops: Lioness as “an engrossing tale that entwines action and personal drama,” which suggests it could be one of this year’s best Paramount Plus shows .

Now available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Justified: City Primeval (Hulu)

Timothy Olyphant reprises his role as US Marshal Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval, a miniseries sequel to FX's acclaimed Elmore Leonard-inspired series Justified.

Adapted from Leonard's novel of the same name – but altered to make Givens the main character – this eight-episode series picks up eight years after the events of Justified, with Givens now living in Miami with his teenage daughter (played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian Olyphant). Things take a turn for the dangerous, though, when Givens becomes involved with a violent criminal known as The Oklahoma Wildman.

The first two episodes of Justified: City Primeval are now available to stream on Hulu in the US, with the remaining six entries arriving every Tuesday through August 29. UK viewers will have to wait until September to catch this one on Disney Plus.

Now available to stream on Hulu.

The Deepest Breath (Netflix)

The first of three documentary picks this week is The Deepest Breath on Netflix.

A collaboration between A24 and Netflix, this feature-length film – from Irish filmmaker Laura McGann – focuses on the extreme world of freediving. Specifically, it follows Italian champion Alessia Zecchini and her Irish safety diver (and romantic partner) Stephen Keenan as Zecchini prepares for an attempt at navigating an 85-foot-long tunnel located over 180 feet below the Red Sea. Yikes.

Reviewers have described The Deepest Breath as “harrowing and beautiful,” so this could be one of 2023’s very best Netflix documentaries .

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Stephen Curry: Underrated (Apple TV Plus)

Sports fans (or more specifically, basketball fans), listen up: Stephen Curry: Underrated is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

This feature-length documentary – from renowned non-fiction filmmaker Peter Nicks – charts the life and legacy of four-time NBA champion Steph Curry. Creed and Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler is on board as producer, with Curry himself also involved in the documentary’s production.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (Max)

Remember HQ Trivia? Of course you do. But do you know the Shakespearean backstory behind its collapse? No? Enter Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia on Max.

As its title suggests, this CNN-produced documentary chronicles the rapid rise and subsequent demise of mobile trivia app HQ Trivia, which once counted 2.3 million people among its regular player base before falling victim to technical issues and boardroom politics.

Now available to stream on Max.

