Well built and innovative with the first IR remote for a car system that we have seen

Kensington has a new range of iPhone and iPod gear out in time for Christmas, including this in-car audio kit that will connect an iPhone, iPod or any 3.5mm audio source to a car's stereo system – a car that has a 3.5mm audio jack worked into the dashboard that is.

Once we'd found such a car, the LiquidAUX's sound quality was very good and the flappy remote also worked well.

Handy controls

The unique selling point of this Kensington LiquidAUX is the flappy paddle remote control that comes with it. This attaches to your steering wheel so you can control playback without having to reach down and flick through the tracks with your eyes off the road.

We applaud this solution given the worrying amount of accidents being attributed to people more interested in playing with gadgets while driving than obeying the Highway Code.

