You'll soon be able to take Runescape on the go thanks to mobile phone cross-play

Back when pay-monthly was still a workable business model for MMORPGs, Runescape stood alone as an example of how to do free-to-play right.

Now free-to-play is much more common amongst even premium MMOs, but Runescape doesn't appear to be done innovating just yet. It will soon be launching a new mobile app that allows you to play exactly the same online game on your smart phone.

In total there will be two new apps, one to support Runescape and one for 'Old School Runescape' (a version of the game that replicates the game as it existed back in 2007), so no matter what your tastes you can take your gaming experience with you wherever you go.

'Tis the season to be cross-play

Cross-play has emerged as one of the biggest gaming trends of 2017, allowing people to play multiplayer games together even if they're using wildly different pieces of hardware.

At E3 2017, Microsoft announced that Minecraft would be getting cross-platform play across the numerous pieces of hardware that the game is now available for, and Rocket League has also done likewise.

Runescape is the latest game to get in on the trend, and its free-to-play origins make it a great fit for mobile. It will be interesting to see whether lapsed Runescape players return to the title now that it's easier to take on the go.

The app for Old School Runescape is set to launch at the end of 2017, with the app based on the modern version of the game coming at a later date.