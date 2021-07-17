Wales vs Argentina live stream: how to watch rugby rematch free online and from anywhere

Wayne Pivac's side will be looking to end an incredibly long season on a high as they go in search of a win against the Pumas in Cardiff again this afternoon. Read on to find out how to get a Wales vs Argentina live stream and watch this international rugby rematch online - including for free across the UK.

Wales v Argentina rugby live stream Date: Saturday, July 17 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 12am AEST / 2am NZT (Sun) Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff , Wales Free UK live stream: S4C (UK) Watch anywhere: try No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial

Lat weekend's match between these two sides saw them play out an entertaining 20-20 draw. The game's big talking point came in the closing stages, as replacement fly-half Jarrod Evans missed a last-gasp penalty that would have claimed a win for the home side. Argentina were reduced to 14 men after Pumas full-back Juan Cruz Mallia was was given his marching orders after 29 minutes following a dangerous tackle on Kieran Hardy.

Wales boss Pivac has made seven changes for Saturday's series decider, with Evans and Cardiff half-back Tomos Williams both set to start after impressing off the bench last week. Argentina meanwhile draft in Santiago Chocobares and Bautista Delguy to their starting backline.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Wales vs Argentina live stream and watch this international rugby match FREE online today.

How to watch Wales vs Argentina: FREE live stream in the UK

Free-to-air Welsh language network S4C will be broadcasting this final summer international for Wayne Pivac's men live with kick-off set for 3pm BST. That means that if you're living in the UK, you have three options to watch the channel's coverage online - via its linear TV channel, the S4C Clic or, you can tune in via BBC iPlayer. If you're not in the UK for the game, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would at home.

How to live stream Wales vs Argentina if you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Wales or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Argentina from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer.