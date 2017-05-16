The future of Netflix has arrived, but only if you have an LG G6

The LG G6 was the first HDR-enabled smartphone to release and now, it finally has something to show for it with Netflix’s catalog of Dolby Vision-compatible movies and TV shows.



According to a Netflix spokesperson, the version 5.0 update has been slowly making its way to the G6 for the past few weeks, but as of now, it’s available for all Netflix users



LG’s latest smartphone supports the Dolby Vision standard of HDR and is, so far, the only phone mentioned to be supported by this Netflix update. Though, it’s indeed true that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium also support HDR, so expect to see these popular phones added to the list soon.



Of course, there are some hoops to jump through to get access to the HDR-injected content. Aside from having an LG G6 and a Netflix account, you need the 4-screen plan to get access.



This plan currently runs for $11.99 in the US, so your exquisite taste in picture quality will cost you a little additional cash over the standard HD streaming plan you may already have.