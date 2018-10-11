The best thin and light laptops 2018

If you work on the move, a thin and light laptop will make a world of difference. Today's devices are slender enough to slip neatly into a bag or briefcase, taking up no more space than a magazine, and they're so light you'll barely notice they're there.

You don't have to compromise on power, either. Our favorite super-slim laptops are powerful enough to tackle any task, including demanding work like video rendering, editing huge raw photo files, and even gaming. You'll also get a generous allocation of storage, so you don't need to worry about uploading your files to the cloud. You can keep all your work on your computer, ready to access even when you don't have an internet connection.

Here we've rounded up laptops that strike the perfect balance of speed, light weight and sleek design, and will transform the way you work forever.

1. Apple Macbook Pro with Touch Bar 13-inch 2018

Packing tremendous power into a super slender package

CPU: Quad-core Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, (2,560 x 1,600) IPS | Storage: 128GB – 2TB PCIe 3.0 SSD

Touch Bar is extremely convenient

Great looking screen

Powerful graphics

Design hasn't changed much

Ten years ago, Steve Jobs amazed audiences by pulling a Macbook out of an envelope, and Apple still sets the standard for super thin, super light laptops. Weighing just 1.37kg and measuring a mere 14.9mm at its thickest point, the latest MacBook Pro is its best machine to date.

The Touch Bar – essentially a narrow strip of screen – is a new addition that houses controls that change depending on the program you’re using, letting you adjust settings, change fonts, set colors and more with a quick tap of your finger. No more messing around with fiddly menus.

This laptop certainly isn’t cheap, but if light weight and power are your priorities, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better option.

Read the full review: Apple Macbook Pro with Touch Bar 13-inch 2018

2. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

A super powerful convertible with discrete graphics

CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics with 4GB HMB2 Graphics Memory | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD

Stylish in tablet or laptop mode

Discrete graphics

Generous storage

High price tag

Dell’s premium convertible is a shade heavier than the Macbook Pro at 1.97kg, and a hair wider at 16mm, but you can easily chalk up that tiny difference to the tougher hinge required to transform it from a notebook to a tablet and back.

It’s a stunning device whichever mode you choose, and seriously powerful thanks to a discrete Radeon graphics card and Intel Core i7 processor. It also boasts 16GB RAM, and an extremely generous 512GB SSD. One of the finest 2-in-1s around.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

3. Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13.5-inch)

Microsoft's chic answer to the Apple Macbook

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300U - Intel Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620; Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 3,000 x 2,000 (267 ppi) PixelSense display | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Stunning, sleek design

Feels great when used as a tablet

Superb looking screen

Surface Pen sold separately

The Surface Book 2 tips the scales at just 1.53kg, and although its body is a little thicker than the XPS 15 and Macbook Pro, it’s still super slender at 22.8mm.

It’s Microsoft’s best looking and most powerful 2-in-1 to date, with a screen that neatly clips off to transform it from laptop to tablet.

It’s a pity there’s no Surface Pen included – you'll need one to get the most out of that sublime touch screen, so make sure you allow a little extra in your budget.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13.5-inch)

4. Google Pixelbook

A premium Chromebook that's feather-light

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch QHD (2,400 x 1,600) LCD touchscreen | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

Pleasant feeling keyboard

Superb screen

Smooth, responsive trackpad

Speakers sound a bit tinny

At 1.1kg, the Pixelbook is so light you’ll barely notice you’re carrying it, and its 10.3mm-thick chassis will slide neatly into your bag.

If your work involves a lot of typing, you'll be pleased to know that the Pixelbook boasts a particularly fine keyboard, and its glass trackpad is a joy to use.

Because the PixelBook runs Chrome OS, you’re limited to using apps from the Chrome and Google Play Stores – not software made for Windows or macOS. That still gives you plenty of choice, though, and the selection is growing every day.

Read the full review: Google Pixelbook

5. Lenovo Yoga 920

Thin, powerful and stylish, with great battery life

CPU: Intel Core i7-855OU | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.9-inch 1920 x 1080 - 13.9-inch 3840 x 2160 | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Excellent battery life

Speakers sound great

Highest spec not available in UK

Graphics a little underpowered

Not only does the Lenovo Yoga 920 work in three configurations (laptop, tablet and tent) thanks to its 360-degree, it weighs a mere 1.37kg and is wafer-thin (just 13.9mm at its thickest point).

You'll appreciate its excellent battery life if you often find yourself fighting fellow commuters for the power outlet on a train, and unusually for an ultra-thin laptop, the Yoga 920 delivers excellent sound. It boasts an Intel Core i7 processor to tackle resource-intense work, though its graphics are a little underpowered compared to its rivals.

The highest hardware spec (with an enormous 1TB SSD and UHD screen) is sadly only available in the US and Australia, but buyers in the UK can choose from options that are almost as good, and carry more modest price tags.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga 920