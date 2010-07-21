Top Up TV leaps on Sky Sports bandwagon

Top Up TV has announced it will be carrying Sky Sports 1 and 2 in time for the coming Premiership season.

Top up TV uses the digital terrestrial platform to offer its wares, and it joins Virgin Media, Sky (obviously) and BT Vision in offering the channels.

"Top Up TV is the easy place to get Sky Sports 1, Sky Sports 2 and ESPN in the UK," said Top Up TV chief executive Nick Markham.

No 12 month contract

"With no 12 month contract, the lowest stand-alone price and no need to buy bundled packages, Top Up TV puts fans in control - you can choose the best sport on your own terms."

Just Sky Sports 1 will cost £22.99 a month, Sky Sports 1 and 2 will cost £31.99 per month or you can bundle in ESPN for £39.99 a month.

The packages will appear on 2 August, and Top UP TV will offer anyone who subscribed Sky Sports 1 and 2 or free for the first month with no obligation to continue the contract.

Via Digital Spy