LG announces Sky compatible 3D-ready TV

LG and Sky are set to bring 3D to the living room

LG has confirmed that it will be producing a 3D enabled television, with the LD360 set to be available to consumers from April 2010.

LG believes that 3D is going to be a key trend for the coming decade, and its LD360 will provide consumers with a 47-inch LCD TV that will be compatible with such services as the Sky 3D TV channel.

That means the television will have the passive 3D tech, which means consumers will need glasses to view 3D, although LG insists that 'Consumers only need simple, affordable 3D glasses to enjoy their favourite 3D movies, programming and videogames on the LD360.'

3D trend

"One of the biggest trends in TV in the coming years is certainly set to be 3D and LG is making its first 3D TV (LD360) available to consumers in April 2010, said LG.

"This 47-inch LCD TV gives viewers a more dramatic, immersive experience and will change the way families enjoy the home entertainment experience.

"The LD360 will be compatible with Sky 3D TV services which means that when Sky's new 3D channel launches in 2010, families will be able to watch movies, entertainment and sport with the exciting extra dimension."