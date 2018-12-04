Snapdragon 855: phones list, specs, and 5G speeds

The Snapdragon 855 chipset from Qualcomm is ushering in a decade of 5G speeds and it's expected to be in a majority of the Android flagship phones in 2019. In fact, we'd detail seven Android phones that will likely use the Snapdragon 855 chip.

The new chipset was unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii as a means to catch up to Apple's impressive A12 Bionic chips. Qualcomm is promising twice the performance over a 7nm competitor – obviously referring to the iPhone XS chip.

The Snapdragon 855 chip platform goes hand-in-hand with the first 5G smartphone today. This 5G phone is a reference design meant to provide a roadmap for companies to use Qualcomm's technology. You won't be able to buy it, but it's very telling of what's to come in the future from Samsung, OnePlus and other companies.

Here's what we know on day one of the Snapdragon Summit.

Snapdragon 855 specs: performance, video, security

The Snapdragon 855 specs promise something the Snapdragon 845 chip couldn't do: beat Apple's A12 Bionic chipset. The dirty little secret of the 845 is that it was beaten by Apple's A12 and the prior year's A11 chipset.

Qualcomm plans to right this wrong in 2019, and it's doing so with a smaller 7nm chip that will vastly improve efficiency over its 10nm chipsets. The combination of a wholly faster chipset (not just faster than last year's version) and 5G should be noticeable.

The Snapdragon 855 will be smaller and faster, yet include more features. The most consumer-facing specs call for computer vision image signal processor that's meant to snap better photos and videos.

It's promising to change the way you take photos and video, which means you'll be able to get the perfect snapshot the first time around. Of course, Android phone makers have to utitize this technology.

Qualcomm also announced the launch of a 3D Sonic Sensor. The company has been working on an in-screen fingerprint sensor solution based on ultrasonic technology.

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are said to be superior to the optical under-the-glass tech out there now. And Qualcomm's plans for it are finally coming to a head with the Snapdragon 855. Its 3D Sonic Sensor will be ready to be used in phones in first half of 2019.

That could mean we'll see an in-screen fingerprint sensor in the next Samsung phone, expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S10, and several other major Android phone in 2019. What we can tell you is that we fully expect every major Android phone to have the newly announced Snapdragon 855 chipset and support 5G. This is likely to be in the Samsung Galaxy S10 first and then launch in other rumored phones like the LG G8, Moto Z4, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Google Pixel 4.