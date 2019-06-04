Samsung Galaxy S10e could soon come in a new red shade

Not so long ago we heard rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus would soon be offered in a ‘Cardinal Red’ shade, and while at the time there was no mention of the Samsung Galaxy S10e, it now looks like that phone will be offered in the color too.

That’s according to Roland Quandt (a reliable leaker) writing for WinFuture. He claims that the red version of all three models will likely be available in Europe within the next few weeks and that some countries may even get them from next week (the week commencing June 10).

However, there’s no word on if or when the likes of the US and Australia will get this shade.

Yes, there's a "Cardinal Red" Samsung Galaxy S10e coming, too! https://t.co/yOUxVrP47uJune 3, 2019

Quandt also shared images showing the Samsung Galaxy S10e in the new color, and you can see from them that it’s a very bright red, so should stand out from most phones.

The color is apparently the only thing that’s changing here though, with the specs and price of the Samsung Galaxy S10e (and the S10 and S10 Plus) staying the same. He does caution that not all memory versions of any of these handsets will be offered in the red shade though.

In the Galaxy S10e’s case he says to expect the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to come in red, suggesting the higher-end version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage won’t – though that’s unsurprising as the latter model isn’t widely available anyway.

It’s not currently clear which versions of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus will come in red, but if Quandt is right about the launch timing we should find out soon.