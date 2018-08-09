Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch live blog: the Unpacked event as it happens

Samsung's Unpacked event promises to reveal the next generation of Note phablet to the world, but there are rumors suggesting it's not just the Galaxy Note 9 that will make an appearance today.

We're reporting live from Samsung's Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York to bring you all the latest from the press conference, including any surprise launches such as the rumored Galaxy Watch.

You can keep up with everything that happens on stage with our live blog as we follow along with the event, and we'll also offer you expert analysis on the news as it breaks, helping you understand what it all means and why you should be excited, shocked, surprised or disgusted.

The event has now kicked off, so keep this page refreshed for the very latest below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch live blog

All times in Eastern Daily Time (EDT)

11.04 - DJ Koh is on stage! Welcome remarks to 'celebrate the Note community'. Applauding the commitment to the Note brand - let's be honest, it's taken a beating a couple of years ago.

Now we're seeing a visual history of how the phone has changed 'music, arts and culture' and 'it forces us to break through barriers'.

Still a big phone at the heart though, mate.

11.03 - There's loads of influencers now talking about how the Note is the best phone ever... bit of a stretch. It's great, but the best ever? Let's see what today brings.

(By the way - the original Note was a real punt and it took ages to get the brand's idea into the mainstream).

11.02 - Now we're getting a history lesson, talking about how insane it was when the new Note was launched, showing that the brand had 'no idea what it was doing' when it launched the phablet - our fellow journalists getting burned by their advice to miss it out.

Weird what you can do with millions of marketing dollars, isn't it?

11.00 - It's here! It's begun! We're seeing the same advert about how annoying phones are, with all their many foibles. We get the feeling Samsung is going to do something to help that.

10.52 - "Please take your seats. The show will begin shortly" booms out across the PA system. It's nearly time.

Image 1 of 2 One or two other people here... Image 2 of 2 Now, where's Matt sitting?

10.18 - Well, what do we have here? Is that an announced Galaxy Watch on the wrist of a Samsung representative (or maybe a presenter), or simply one of the firm's current wearables? It's certainly got us thinking.

10.17 - Good news, we've been given two of wearables! Sadly though, neither are new Samsung products. One is simply our entry band, while the other we suspect will light up at key points during the presentation.

Not quite the wearables we were hoping for. Fingers crossed there's more to come

10.15 - There's a buzz around the Barclays Center, with hundreds of people milling around and heading inside to take their seats.

Image 1 of 3 An impressive location for the event - let's hope the announcements can match it Image 2 of 3 I spy an S Pen Image 3 of 3 There's no forgetting why we're here once inside

10.10 - This is Samsung's second launch in just over a week, as it launched the new Galaxy Tab S4 just a mere eight days ago. That too boasts a S Pen stylus, although the main talking point is its desktop-like DeX interface.

10.00am - There's just one hour to go until the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch in Brooklyn, New York and we're already inside, connected to the WiFi and are raring to go.

It's no surprise that we'll see the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 take center stage today as the handset has been heavily leaked, rumored and teased. However, murmurings of a potential new Samsung Galaxy Watch also making an appearance have got us a little excited.